How to unlock the Yellow Jacket Akimbo Brace Stock Kit in MW3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) has a convoluted system for unlocking things, like the Yellow Jacket Akimbo Brace Stock Kit.

Some items in MW3 are unlocked by leveling up, others are Armory Unlocks, and some must be unlocked via challenges. It’s confusing, a little annoying, and definitely a pain to have to figure out how to get certain items with each passing week.

What’s worse is that some challenges require the usage of certain items, and the Yellow Jacket Akimbo Brace Stock Kit is one of them, and the name is a mouthful and can be confusing as well. This is the WSP Akimbo Brace Stock Conversion Kit, an Aftermarket Part for the WSP Swarm SMG equipped in the Gunsmith. But first, it needs to be unlocked before you can use it at all.

Here’s all there is to know about how to get the WSP Akimbo Brace Stock in MW3.

How to unlock the WSP Akimbo Brace Stock Kit in MW3

Finish your weekly challenges and it’s yours. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The WSP Akimbo Brace Stock Aftermarket Part is unlockable via preseason challenges. To get it, you must complete five weekly challenges from season zero, week three.

Once unlocked, the Kit can be equipped in the Gunsmith once you’ve reached max level on the WSP Swarm SMG. Equipping the Kit will allow you to dual-wield the WSP Swarm, one of the better SMGs in all of MW3, and one that becomes extra fun while using two at once.

The WSP Akimbo Brace Stock Conversion Kit, also known as the Yellow Jacket Akimbo Brace Stock Kit, will have some benefits and serious downfalls for your WSP Swarm build, as illustrated in the image below.

The white stock is the big addition. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Using the WSP Swarm with Akimbo will add huge buffs to your Hipfire Spread and Weapon Swap Speed, but big-time nerfs to Sprint to Fire Speed, Rate of Fire, Damage, and Movement Speed.

Using the WSP Akimbo Brace Stock means you will need to use your other four attachment slots to make up for its negatives, like adding more damage and range to compensate for your lack of accuracy.

This also means, however, that you can equip the 100 Round Mag to have two never-ending cannons in your hands, firing up to 200 rounds until you have to reload again. It’s quite fun to run around with in certain playlists.