Best MW3 Zombies loadout: Weapons, gear, Schematics, and more

You have a lot of choices when it comes to preparing your loadout for MW3 Zombies. Between weapons, equipment, field upgrades, and your stash of Acquisitions, there’s plenty to choose from when preparing at the Gear screen.

At least one insured weapon slot means you could bring any unlocked weapon with any unlocked attachments into Urzikstan, as well as any of the Contraband weapons you’ve extracted. Any unused Acquisitions or ones crafted via Schematics can also be taken into the match with you via your rucksack.

To help ease the unbearable agony of choice, we’ve prepared some suggestions for the best weapons and equipment to take with you into any MW3 Zombies match, as well as some gear or Acquisitions to prioritize once you’re in.

Best weapons and loadouts for MW3 Zombies

These weapons and their attachment loadouts can be crafted in the Gunsmith. To reach the Gunsmith in the MWZ menu, go to Gear, select one of the weapon slots in the loadout menu, hover over the insured slot, and hit the Gunsmith banner above it. As a note, all Contraband weapons cannot be altered in the Gunsmith.

Here are some ideal weapons you should consider for MWZ.

SVA 545 (assault rifle)

Quick and efficient. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The SVA 545 has exceptional range and accuracy while sporting a more-than-solid damage output and fire rate. It’s also one of the least cumbersome of the ARs. With our Zombies kit, we doubled its magazine size (which itself will be doubled by Pack-a-Punch) and beefed up the accuracy and handling even more. The barrel choice adds some needed hip fire spread buffs as well.

Rear Grip: Citadel Grip

Citadel Grip Barrel: SA Lightweight CQC Barrel

SA Lightweight CQC Barrel Optic: MK. 3 Reflector

MK. 3 Reflector Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Magazine: 60 Round Mag

Striker (submachine gun)

A more manageable spray. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Striker SMG is one of the best in its class; any core multiplayer player will tell you that. But it’s also an efficient Zombies weapon, and our Zombies build for it maximizes its prowess. Our build sacrifices a little bit of mobility for recoil control and range, while also doubling its base magazine size.

Rear Grip: Skin ZX Grip

Skin ZX Grip Barrel: Striker Recon Long Barrel

Striker Recon Long Barrel Optic: MK. 3 Reflector

MK. 3 Reflector Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Magazine: 60 Round Mag

BAS-B (battle rifle)

My baby BAS-B. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For the battle rifle, I’m going with the BAS-B and borrowing some of the same attachments from the BAS-B I use in core multiplayer. When I first started playing MW3, I fell in love with the BAS-B in the Commando default class, so I had to bring a version to Zombies. With its powerful damage and impressive recoil control, you’ll love it too.

Barrel: Wyvern’s Respite Long Barrel

Wyvern’s Respite Long Barrel Stock: Bruen LAUR4 Light Precision Stock

Bruen LAUR4 Light Precision Stock Optic: MK. 3 Reflector

MK. 3 Reflector Magazine: 30 Round Mag

30 Round Mag Rear Grip: STT88 Grip

Melee

No loadout for this one, but melee items are an underrated weapon in MW3 Zombies. In extremely sticky situations where you’re backed into a corner, having a weapon that doesn’t run out of ammo that you can start swinging can be just what you need. Even a little gutter knife can do a lot of damage, especially if you use the Pack-a-Punch on it.

Tip: Personally, I don’t recommend slower-firing weapons like shotguns, marksman rifles, and sniper rifles. Additionally, LMGs take too long to reload, despite there being value in their extra large magazine size.

Best equipment for MW3 Zombies

When loading into any Zombies game, you can take with you a piece of tactical equipment, lethal equipment, and a special Zombies-only Field Upgrade.

Locked and loaded. Image via Activision

For your tactical, either a Stim or a Decoy grenade is your best bet. Stim is vital for a quick shot of health if you’re being overwhelmed by zombies or mercs, and a Decoy grenade can actually enable a quick getaway by distracting a troublesome horde.

or a is your best bet. Stim is vital for a quick shot of health if you’re being overwhelmed by zombies or mercs, and a Decoy grenade can actually enable a quick getaway by distracting a troublesome horde. For lethal equipment, the C4 or the Throwing Knife is the most efficient for killing zombies, but both the Molotov and Thermite are useful for closing off a chokepoint, at least for a time.

or the is the most efficient for killing zombies, but both the and are useful for closing off a chokepoint, at least for a time. If you’re playing solo, then Energy Mine and Aether Shroud are great options for getting out of a jam. If you’re with a larger group, then Frenzied Guard or Tesla Storm are good to grab.

Best gear and upgrades to grab in MW3 Zombies

There are so many ways to upgrade your gear, operator, and weapons while playing Zombies, it can almost be a bit overwhelming. Here are some suggestions for what to focus on first.