MW3 Zombies solo guide: Best contracts, activities, weapons, loadout

You can only count on yourself.

The return of Zombies to Call of Duty in Modern Warfare 3 is a unique experience, to say the least.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (or MWZ) manifests in a PvE zombie-ridden version of DMZ. Several features have carried over from DMZ to MWZ, including the option to turn off squad fill and go in solo.

Playing MWZ solo is in some ways harder and in other ways easier than playing DMZ solo. Since it’s solely PvE, solo players don’t have to worry about enemy squads of players fighting them, but some of the higher-intensity areas and missions are pretty daunting to take on by oneself. Exfilling is a perfect example of this: Solo players won’t be snuck up on by enemy players while trying to exfil but will have to overcome a zombie horde.

Whether you’re strictly a solo player or you’re just getting acclimated to the new mode before joining a game with friends, you can approach MW3 Zombies by yourself in any way you see fit. But there are some things we’d like to recommend.

Best weapons and loadout for playing MW3 Zombies solo

You’ll need to rely on your weapons since you won’t have a teammate around, so for your two weapons in MWZ, I like this:

One heavy assault rifle or automatic battle rifle

One light submachine gun

The reason for this is that you’ll want a heavy AR or automatic BR, with a large magazine, to clear out a large wave of enemies during dangerous situations. But rather than taking the time to reload this weapon when zombies are still closing the distance, you can switch to the light SMG to clear them out, reload quickly, and create distance between yourself and the zombies. Once you make enough space for yourself, you can reload your heavy weapon again.

Zombie survival essentials. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For starting tactical equipment, I like either a decoy grenade that the zombies will chase down or a Stim. For starting lethal equipment, I prefer a Thermite so that you can get through a door if chased and use the Thermite to slow down the zombies from coming in, giving you time to reload or replenish armor.

Energy Mine is the best Zombies field upgrade for solo players. There are numerous activities and scenarios where dropping it to stop zombies from overwhelming me has saved my life.

Best solo activities and contracts in MW3 Zombies

Speaking of activities, there are a number of activities and contracts you can complete in MW3 Zombies by yourself with relative ease. I would highly suggest sticking to the Low Threat area in your first few deployments and only completing these within a Low Threat area.

Head to the center if you’re brave, stupid, or not alone. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Contracts: Spore Control, Aether Extractors

Activities: Mercenary Strongholds, Aether Nests

Mercenary Strongholds are surprisingly easy; most Low Threat ones only have one annoying shield soldier. Aether Nests are easy to clear out too, as long as you focus on the spores that need to be destroyed and stay moving.