The best MW3 Zombies Lockwood 680 build

In Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, there are plenty of different options to choose from when looking for a perfect tool of war. The variety is endless, going from fast-firing machine guns and assault rifles to the ever-powerful shotgun.

The Lockwood 680, for example, is a devastating pump-action shotgun that can destroy any target in front of it with the right build. The Lockwood 680 is already a great option when it comes to close-range combat, and with so many zombies coming in close for a bite, it is a perfect solution for players who like to run and gun through the hordes while completing different tasks.

There is, however, a new build that lets this weapon shred even more as you move forward and upgrade it through the Pack-a-Punch. Here is the best Lockwood 680 build in MW3 Zombies.

Best Lockwood 680 build in MWZ

Heavy hitter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A disgusting option for those needing a close-range solution, the Lockwood 680 will need a few different attachments to become a killing machine in MWZ. Overall, you want a good amount of mobility if you’re fighting zombies from close-to-mid range, while also packing a ton of power.

Additionally, if you Pack-a-Punch this shotgun to level one, it becomes a destructive force with the ability to fire multiple slug rounds at once. As a result, you will shred through multiple foes with ease, while also taking out tougher enemies like Disciples and Mimics just as quickly.

Tip: With this slug-based build, you’ll want to aim for headshots while ADS—especially against tougher enemies with more health.

Best Lockwood 680 attachments in MW3 Zombies

Barrel: Lockwood Defender Heavy Long Barrel

Lockwood Defender Heavy Long Barrel Ammunition: 12 Gauge Slug

12 Gauge Slug Laser: Kimura Ryl33 Laser Light

Kimura Ryl33 Laser Light Stock: Sawed Off Mod

Sawed Off Mod Bolt: Express Light Bolt

With the Defender Heavy Long Barrel, players not only get a hefty boost to range, recoil control, and bullet velocity but an additional six slugs in the chamber. This is exceptionally important in a mode like MWZ since you’ll be pumping out a ton of ammunition in multiple different situations.

The Sawed Off Mod allows you to run around with better mobility as you fire off into the horde, while the Kimura RYL33 Laser Light adds even more maneuverability to your build by giving you faster sprint-to-fire speeds and ADS speeds for those moments where you must react quickly to an ever-changing environment.

Afterward, the Express Light Bolt allows you to rechamber your weapon a lot faster, which is key for weapons with long reloads like the Lockwood 680. Finally, 12 Gauge Slugs are the big hit for this build since it fires multiple shots at once per slug once Pack-a-Punch’d, making it one of the strongest weapons in the game mode.

One surefire tip to shredding enemies is ensuring that you aim down your sights when firing the weapon, which tightens the spread of the pellets by a considerable amount. This way, you can remain accurate while still dealing a ton of damage to regular zombies and beyond, such as Disciples, Mimics, and Manglers.