Call of Duty’s battle royale has no shortage of good weapons to use with the squad, including our guide for the best MTZ-762 loadout in Warzone.

In Warzone, long-range weapons are all about high damage and accurate fire, especially since the BR mode has a higher time-to-kill than multiplayer. This means weapons like battle rifles and marksman rifles may find a home.

The MTZ-762 is a battle rifle, much like the BAS-B, that is versatile and can be used in a variety of ways and situations. We’ve got you covered with a couple of different loadout options for the gun that you can take into Urzikstan while chasing Ws.

Here’s what we think is a sleeper hit in the best MTZ-762 loadout in Warzone.

Best MTZ-762 loadout in MW3 Warzone

A solid option for sniper support. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Of the several MTZ options to choose from in MW3, this may be the weakest. But the battle rifle archetype is decent in Warzone thanks to its high damage capabilities, so we think this one is worth trying out in Urzikstan.

Best MTZ-762 attachments in MW3 Warzone

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Underbarrel: Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip

Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip Magazine: 30 Round Mag

30 Round Mag Rear Grip: MTZ Aggressor Grip

Mid-range is where you want to be with this MTZ-762 loadout, which buffs the battle rifle’s Range, Accuracy, and Recoil Control stats, while also adding 10 rounds to the magazine. The 20-round base mag just doesn’t cut it in Warzone, so an attachment slot must be used here.

Tip: This is a build for running and gunning, much like with the BAS-B, but it’s best used in mid-range scenarios.

Best MTZ-762 perks and equipment in MW3 Warzone

Perk Package Perk 1: Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Tempered Perk 4: Ghost

Secondary weapon: WSP Swarm or KATT-AMR

WSP Swarm or KATT-AMR Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Smoke Grenade

The MTZ-762 build above works well as a mid-range assault option, but I think it pairs best with something like the KATT-AMR as a sniper support weapon. There are better long-range options than the MTZ-762 right now, but it can do that decently well, too.

Best MTZ-762 long-range build in MW3 Warzone

For fast trigger fingers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Muzzle: VT-8 Spiritfire Suppressor L

VT-8 Spiritfire Suppressor L Barrel: MTZ-Precision Blackthorn Barrel

MTZ-Precision Blackthorn Barrel Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Underbarrel: SL Skeletal Vertical Grip

SL Skeletal Vertical Grip Ammunition: 7.62x51mm High Grain Rounds

This alternative build for the MTZ-762 is built around semi-automatic fire instead of using it in full auto mode. It functions similarly to the MTZ Interceptor, although not quite as powerful, but is still a strong weapon at long range in Urzikstan.