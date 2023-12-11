The Call of Duty battle royale meta has kicked into high gear, and gamers everywhere are looking for the best MTZ Interceptor loadout in Warzone.

It’s quite interesting to see just how different Warzone’s meta is from CoD multiplayer. A gun that may be irrelevant in Hardpoint could be dominant in battle royale, and that makes everything worth using and leveling up if you’re a hardcore CoD gamer.

Those who leveled up the MTZ Interceptor for Warzone’s Modern Warfare 3 integration have been feasting with the gun’s wildly fast time-to-kill. While the Interceptor may fall by the wayside in MW3 MP, it’s really, really strong in BR.

This is the best loadout for the MTZ Interceptor in MW3 Warzone.

Best MTZ Interceptor loadout in MW3 Warzone

This thing is a problem. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sheer dominance is how many would describe the MTZ Interceptor in the first week of Warzone in MW3. It may be nerfed quickly because it’s just that good, so make sure to use this build in battle royale while you still can.

Best MTZ Interceptor attachments in MW3 Warzone

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L Barrel: MTZ Blackthorn Barrel

MTZ Blackthorn Barrel Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Ammunition: 7.62x51mm High Grain Rounds

7.62x51mm High Grain Rounds Magazine: 20 Round Mag

It didn’t take long for Warzone sweats to find out that the infamous “DMR meta” had returned in MW3 Warzone. These attachments make the MTZ Interceptor a powerful beast with the capability of killing an enemy in two headshots.

With a 20 Round Mag, two headshots are no big deal. And the 7.62x51mm High Grain Rounds help to make it possible by increasing both Bullet Velocity and Damage Range, meaning you can truly disrupt enemies from a far distance in Urzikstan.

The MTZ Blackthorn Barrel also heavily increases Bullet Velocity and Range and Aiming Idle Sway, both of which are huge when it comes to semi-auto weapons in battle royale, so this setup is rife with opportunities for picking off enemies at long range.

Best MTZ Interceptor perks and equipment in MW3 Warzone

Perk Package Perk 1: Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Tempered Perk 4: Ghost

Secondary weapon: WSP Swarm or Striker

WSP Swarm or Striker Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Smoke Grenade

This setup for your Warzone class should have you covered for a variety of situations, especially if you back up your MTZ Interceptor with a meta SMG like the WSP Swarm or Striker for when enemies approach you or you need to push into close-quarters environments like buildings around Urzikstan.