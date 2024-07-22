How to complete the Warrior Woman challenge in BitLife

Living a life of honor as a Chinese soldier is what Bitlife’s this week’s Warrior Woman challenge is all about, and it can be an intimidating quest to finish and get your free rewards.

Bitlife’s weekly challenges have reached mainland China, and they require you to navigate the demanding position of being an army officer while dealing with constant morality-based questions to outshine other officers and cement your position in the military after your deployment.

Here’s everything you need to know about BitLife’s Warrior Woman challenge.

BitLife Warrior Woman challenge guide

Quite a remarkable life. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are all the requirements you need to meet in your lifetime to complete BitLife’s Warrior Woman challenge:

Be born a female in China.

Join the Army.

Refuse a medal.

Retire from the Army after 1+ deployments.

Mourn a parent’s death.

Be born a female in China

To start the challenge, create a custom life by choosing China as your preferred country and selecting the female gender. You can choose any city here as it doesn’t affect your progress in the challenge.

Join the Army

After you turn 18, age up your character, navigate to the Occupation option, select Military, and click the Army option to join the country’s defense forces. Afterward, start working harder by going to your job role and getting better so you get promoted frequently. Avoid committing crimes, as they drastically decrease your chance of joining the forces.

Retire from the Army after 1+ deployments

While going up the army ranks after working hard at your role, you should get frequently promoted. As you age and reach higher ranks, you should get a Deployment pop-up asking you to be deployed or refuse the offer. Accept it immediately, and it will lead you to the Minesweeper game, where you must avoid getting hit by mines. If you get hit by the mines, you will die a martyr, but you will have to start the challenge again from scratch. However, if you manage to flag and evade three mines, you complete the deployment. You can also use metal detectors to know the positioning of the mines to make it easier for you to finish it.

After successful deployment, click on Occupation, choose Army, and select the Retire option to leave the forces with your head held high.

Refuse a medal

After your heroic deployment, you should be greeted with a screen saying you’re getting a medal for your services. You can click Decline to refuse a medal to complete this part of the challenge.

Mourn a parent’s death

You’re the reason I joined the army. Screenshot by Dot Esports

During your long career as a soldier, it’s unlikely one of your parents will stay alive. If one of them dies, choose the Relationships tab, choose your parent’s name under late relationships, and click the Mourn the Death option to remember them and keep them in your thoughts. That should also conclude the challenge.

