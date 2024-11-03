How to complete the Stud Muffin Challenge in BitLife

The Stud Muffin challenge in Bitlife allows you to become a handsome baker who is making and searching for different kinds of buns in his life.

Unlike the last weekly BitLife challenge, this doesn’t have only two steps to complete because you have the usual five requirements to finish the quest. While the challenge is free-to-play friendly, you can use some items like Pacifier to make it easy for you to complete it. If you’re stuck while completing the weekly challenge, we’ve got you covered.

Here is everything you need to know about the Stud Muffin challenge in Bitlife.

Stud Muffin Challenge Guide in BitLife

Time to bake up some buns! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are all the objectives that you would need to complete for the Stud Muffin challenge in Bitlife:

Be born a male in California.

Become a baker.

Have 100% Looks.

Sleep with five or more coworkers.

Father triplets.

Be born a male in California

You have to choose the United States of America as your country and select a location in California as your place of birth, such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, or San Diego. You also need to make your gender male to start the challenge.

If you have the premium God Mode on your account, you can customize your character and increase his looks attribute to 100 percent to have an easier time completing the challenge.

Become a baker

To become a Baker in Bitlife, you will need to age up your character to 18 years of age and make your way to the occupation tab. After that, choose the full-time job listings, and you should be able to find the Baker job profile with a croissant icon next to it. You can select it and answer the interview questions seriously to get the job and get hired in the bakery.

Let me bake, I am handsome! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike other jobs, you don’t require a degree to pursue the profession which makes it easy to find and apply for it. However, it doesn’t show up every time and in that case, you will need to age up your character to refresh the list and hopefully find the job. We got it after refreshing the list three times, so you should get it fairly soon as well.

Have 100% Looks

If you started with the 100 percent looks by using the God Mode then you might see the meter go down a bit, but that’s natural, and you can easily pump it back up. You can visit the gym by going to the activities tab, scrolling down to the Mind & Body option, and selecting Gym. Regularly visit the gym to increase your looks percentage to the maximum. You can also visit the Salon or have a plastic plastic which is present in the activities menu to increase your looks.

However, if you don’t have the God Mode to start with a good look percentage then you will need to regularly hit the gym from a young age and keep patience until you hit the 100. After hitting the 100 make sure to stop levelling up your character and try completing the other parts of the weekly challenge to easily complete the quest.

If you do end up leveling up your character, there is a chance they’ll lose a few looks percentage points and you will need to hit the gym again and repeat the process, making it quite a tiresome experience for you.

Sleep with five or more coworkers

After becoming the Baker of your dreams, you need to sleep with your coworkers. To do that, go to the job option, choose Baker, and then select the relevant tab. Now each coworker will have a relationship percentage, you have to focus on the ones who are already on good terms with you.

My Coworkers are very nice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even though the challenge requirements state you need to sleep with five or more coworkers, it also counts sleeping with one of them five times, something that I learned the hard way. So, once you’ve found the one coworker of your dreams, shower them with compliments, give expensive gifts, and spend time with them to increase your relationship with them to the maximum. Once you’ve done that, scroll down to find the Hook Up option to sleep with them. Repeat the act five times, and you should be able to complete this step easily.

Father triplets

To father triplets in Bitlife, you need to have a girlfriend by using the dating app on the activities menu and make love to her making her pregnant. However, it’s not a guarantee that you’ll make her pregnant, so if you have a God Mode make sure to increase her fertility attribute and you will have babies in no time.

If you still don’t have a triplet and you want to get over the part quickly, consider buying the Golden Pacifier item from Bitlife marketplace, which allows you to choose the number of babies you’re going to have to help you breeze through this part.

We wouldn’t recommend hooking up with random strangers and not using condoms with them to have a baby, as it could get STDs, which are going to ruin your perfect run. As you’re a male, you can also try the free-to-play method and keep having babies with your wife or girlfriend to have a shot at having triplets. At the end of the day, it will depend on your luck, and you will have to hope that your wife gives birth to triplets and that it finishes your weekly challenge.

Next up, you can read our guides on completing the Oogity Boogity Boo and the La Llorona Challenge in BitLife.

