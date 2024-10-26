How to complete the Oogity Boogity Boo Challenge in BitLife

The Oogity Boogity Boo Challenge in BitLife allows you to become very old and wrinkly and use your looks to scare someone to death.

BitLife has been giving players spooky challenges in October to enhance the feeling of Halloween, and this week is no different. However, unlike other challenges, this one comes with only two objectives, contrary to the regular five. While it might seem easy to complete, they are tricky to solve, and we can make it easier for you through this guide.

Here is everything you need to know about the Oogity Boogity Boo challenge in Bitlife.

Oogity Boogity Boo Challenge Guide in BitLife

Creeping people out using old age. Image by Candywriter

Here are all objectives that you would need to complete for the Oogity Boogity Boo challenge in Bitlife:

Live to be 80+

Scare someone to death after the age of 80

As the challenge doesn’t require you to start your custom life like other quests, you can simply load up one of your existing characters with high health attributes and start your journey. If you don’t have a high-health character, then you can simply start a new life and start aging yourself up to 80 years in quite some time.

Living a life of 80 years is a great challenge in Bitlife, but there are a few ways to ensure you’re on the right path to keep your health high. After you turn 18, apply for a part-time or full-time job by heading to the occupation tab and earning some money to make good life choices. Now that you have some money, go to activities and then choose the Mind & Body option. Here, you can choose a variety of options like Gym to keep your physical wellness up. Don’t forget your mental well-being, and always go to one session for Meditation as well. You can also choose the Diet option and choose a healthy option to live longer and stay healthy.

Apart from the dos, there are plenty of don’ts as well. Don’t get into unnecessary fights, and always resolve everything peacefully during the dialogues. If you spot an illness in your character, visit the Doctor by going to the activities and seeking Western medicine to fix your illness and keep your health high to complete the challenge’s first part.

The last way of enhancing your health in Bitlife. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you level up your character, always keep your eye on the bottom side of the screen and keep your health status high. After you’ve done everything mentioned in the above lines, make sure to also choose the Pray option and choose Health in the list of wishes where you can pray to the devs by watching some advertisements and gain good health to take you to your desired old age and move to the next part of the quest.

Scare someone to death after the age of 80

Now that you have finally reached the glorious age of 80, it’s time to put someone to sleep for eternity. However, this might be the trickiest part of the challenge for many, and it also depends on your luck, so hold your nerve with this one. After you turn 80, head over to activities, scroll down to the crime option, and choose the Murder option.

Someone needs to fall for my old-age prank. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now, you’ve got to choose your victim among your friends and family or a random nobody. While you can change the attributes of a friend and family to decrease their health and willpower attributes using the God Mode, it isn’t very effective, in my opinion. Thus, the best way to scare someone to death is to choose a random drug addict or pickpocket and pick the method as Scare to Death to kill them. It is not guaranteed that the person will die on the first chance, but you must keep trying until one of your old-age pranks works in your favor.

Some people will hate your pranks and call the cops on you to make your life difficult, but you can easily cooperate with them and choose your lawyers to plead not guilty at the court hearing and have another shot at scaring them to death. Make sure not to age your character during this time, as you might easily die of old age, so focus on completing the quest.

Next, you can read our guides to learn all the Halloween Scavenger Hunt answers and complete the La Llorona Challenge in BitLife.

