All Valentine’s Day Scavenger Hunt answers in BitLife

Love is in the air in Bitlife, and the developer is back with another Scavenger Hunt for players to solve clues and complete the challenges.

Bitlife’s Scavenger Hunts can be challenging to decipher using the clues, but they’re definitely worth solving to get free rewards. The best part is that you don’t need any Bitizen membership, and you can solve each challenge by completing simple in-game tasks.

Here’s everything to know about Valentine’s Day Scavenger Hunt answers in Bitlife.

BitLife Valentine’s Day Scavenger Hunt answers, listed

Some clues are easy to understand, and others are difficult. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s a table of the ten Valentine’s Day clues and how you can get them in Bitlife:

Valentine’s Day clues How to get it “Baby Gorgeous” Candy Heart Have a baby “Baby Got Back” Candy Heart Get a BBL “Here’s My Tweeter” Candy Heart Sign up for Twitter “I <3 U” Candy Heart Get married “Last Year’s Model” Candy Heart Hook up with an ex “Little Piggies” Candy Heart Post Foot content on OnlyFans “Love Shack” Candy Heart Buy a House “Master Baker” Candy Heart Become a Baker “Pumpkin Eater” Candy Heart Cheat on someone “Three’s Company” Candy Heart Have a Threesome

“Baby Gorgeous” Candy Heart

To have a baby in Bitlife, you need to have a partner first. Go to the activities tab, choose love, and select the Dating app. Now, you can find yourself a date here by spending $100 and increasing your relationship rating with them. Buy them gifts, and then you can go to assets and scroll down to find the go to shopping option.

You can visit any Jewelry shop here and purchase a ring. Now, return to the Relationship tab, select your partner, and use the proposed option. Once they accept your proposal, you’ll get the option to marry them and you can use the make love option. Make sure not to use a condom, and you should be pregnant after a few tries.

“Baby Got Back” Candy Heart

Time to get surgery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the “Baby Got Back” Candy Heart, you need to get a Brazilian Butt Lift. To do that, make your way to the activities and select the Plastic Surgery option. After that, select the Brazilian Butt Lift among the list of options, and you should get a pop-up to select a doctor. Always choose the one with the highest reputation to have a successful operation and avoid any future complications.

“Here’s My Tweeter” Candy Heart

This is still not X for some reason. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To sign up on Twitter in Bitlife, go to the assets tab and scroll down to find the social media option under the miscellaneous menu. Choose Twitter from the list of other platforms, and you can sign up for free.

“I <3 U” Candy Heart

Amazon and spiders sound nice for the honeymoon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Similar to the “Baby Gorgeous” Candy Heart clue, you need to repeat the process of finding someone through the dating app and proposing to them using the ring you buy from the jewelry shop. After that, you can scroll down their profile to find the plan the wedding option and select something in your budget to marry them.

If they reject your wedding plan, try selecting different options; they’ll eventually say yes to your plan and marry you.

“Last Year’s Model” Candy Heart

So, remember that one time? Screenshot by Dot Esports

To hook up with your ex, make sure to break any of your present relations to have an ex. Afterward, go to the relationships menu to select your ex and improve your relationship rating by giving them gifts, compliments, and more. Once you are satisfied with your relationship rating with your ex, select the Booty Call option from the message option.

Most of the time, they’ll agree and ask if you want to hook up with them, and you can complete this quest easily.

“Little Piggies” Candy Heart

Open your OnlyFans account by going to the assets tab, selecting the Social Media tab, and choosing OnlyFans to sign into the platform. Go back to the Social Media tab and open your account. Select the post menu, choose the Foot video option, and post it on your account to get some likes and subscribers while completing the challenge.

“Love Shack” Candy Heart

You need to have a lot of money to purchase a house, so make sure to marry someone rich or get a full-time job early to earn enough money. Once you have decent money, go to the assets menu and scroll down to find the go shopping option.

Now, scroll down to find the Realtors and Real Estate Brokers selling houses. You can buy the cheapest house with cash to complete the quest. Don’t get it on the Mortgage as it won’t be counted toward the challenge unless you pay off the house loan.

“Master Baker” Candy Heart

Age your character to 18 years, and then make your way to the occupation tab. Now, you can find the Full-time job postings and scroll through the list to find the Baker occupation. It can be hard to find as it doesn’t require any strict qualification so you can randomly find it on the list. If you don’t see the job option on the list, simply age up your character by a year, and the list should be refreshed to help you find the Baker job.

Once you find it, answer the interview question seriously, and you’ll land the job in no time to finish the challenge.

“Pumpkin Eater” Candy Heart

Faithful? Not me. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To cheat on your partner, go to the love option under activities and select the hook up option or use the dating app to get a new partner. You will complete your quest if you do this without breaking up with your existing partner.

“Three’s Company” Candy Heart

More is better. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lastly, to have a Threesome, you need to have a partner first. You can get one by using a dating app. After that, go back to the love option and select the Threesome option to ask your partner if they want one. They can decline your offer, so make sure to age up your character and keep your relationship rating high with your partner so that they eventually say yes or you complete the final challenge of the quest.

