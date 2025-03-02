How to complete the Serial Dater challenge in BitLife

The Serial Dater challenge in Bitlife allows you to become a chaotic killer with a background in policing who goes on a killing spree.

Recommended Videos

Like every Bitlife weekly challenge, you don’t need the Bitizen membership, but it makes your life easier to finish your quests. The paid access to the God Mode in the game allows you to edit your attributes and even change the relationship status of the people around you. With our without it, here is how you can approach the Serial Dater challenge.

Kill them all. Image by Candywriter

Here are all the objectives that you would need to finish for the Serial Dater challenge in Bitlife:

Be born a male in Florida

Become a police officer

Hook up with your boss

Murder two or more Lovers

Murder two or more Enemies

Be born a male in Florida

To start the challenge, you can start a new life and choose male as your gender. Choose the United States of America as your preferred country. Now, you won’t find Florida on the list to select as your preferred place of birth, so you need to find Miami or Orlando, and they should count toward your quest.

If you have a Bitizen membership, maximize your looks, discipline, health, and other attributes, which will help you during your run.

Become a police officer

Time to take things into your own hands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To become a police officer in Bitlife, you don’t need any formal education qualifications, and you can simply age your character to 18 years without breaking any rules. If you have any criminal background, you’ll get rejected, so stay away from any trouble. After you turn 18, go to the occupation tab, select full-time jobs, and search for roles such as Cadet or Trooper, which should have a small police van next to them. You can apply to these job roles and answer a simple interview question to get the job and complete this part of the quest.

Don’t choose the higher police roles on the list, as you’d get rejected due to lack of experience. Refresh your full-time jobs by aging your character if you don’t find the police job roles in your list.

Hook up with your boss

Anything for a promotion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can hook up with your supervisor in your present police job by giving them compliments and gifts. Once you have a good relationship with them, you can use the Hookup option to complete it. If you have a male supervisor, you will need to change your sexual identity. If they disagree, you might have to leave your current and take a side job and repeat the steps with another supervisor to wrap it up.

With God Mode, this part of the quest becomes super easy. You can edit the supervisor by making their professionalism, looks, smarts, and discipline stats zero while increasing their craziness attribute to the maximum. Now, you can just compliment them once, and they’ll ask you to hook up with them.

Murder two or more Lovers

I wasn’t feeling this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get lovers in Bitlife, make your way to the activities tab, choose love, and use the dating app for $100 to find yourself a girlfriend. Now, go back to the activities menu and choose Crimes this time. Select the murder option and choose your girlfriend as the victim. You also need to find a proper method of killing, so select something serious, otherwise you’ll land up in jail. Repeat this process to complete the task

Murder two or more Enemies

The murdering part remains the same for the enemies as well, but you won’t go on a date to find them. Instead, go to your relationship tab, and find your friends. Now, use the insult option to make them angry, and they should eventually make you their enemy. Murder two of them to wrap up the Serial Dater challenge.

Using the God Mode, you can immediately change your Friend or any close person’s relationship to enemies by simply changing their status to complete the task.

Next up, you can read our guides to know all Valentine’s Day Scavenger Hunt answers and complete the Cunning Cougar challenge in Bitlife.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy