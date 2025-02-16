How to complete the Cunning Cougar challenge in Bitlife

The Cunning Cougar challenge in Bitlife allows you to fulfill your dreams of becoming while marrying and dating the younger men in town.

Like last week’s Bitlife challenge, you don’t need to have a Bitizen membership to finish this quest, but you can get the Golden Pacifier item from the marketplace to make it easier to complete a certain part of the mission. However, it is not compulsory and you can use your luck and a bit of perseverance to get the free reward for completing it. If you’re looking for a guide to finish the challenge, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Cunning Cougar challenge in Bitlife.

The Cunning Cougar Challenge Guide

Nobody’s older than me. Image via Candywriter

Here are all the objectives that you would need to complete for the Cunning Cougar challenge in Bitlife:

Be born a female in Canada

Become a forensic scientist

Hook up with five or more people 10+ years younger than you

Marry someone 10+ years younger than you

Have twins after the age of 35

To start the challenge, you have to choose Female as your Gender and choose Canada as your preferred country, and your place of birth can be anything as per your wish. If you have a Bitizen membership, you can edit your attributes to give yourself maximum looks, happiness, smarts, and other points to get a slight advantage while completing the quest.

Become a Forensic scientist

Time to investigate! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To become a Forensic scientist in Bitlife, age your character to 18 years, go to the occupation tab, and select Education. Choose the University option here and refresh it until you find Biology as your major and continue your studies by aging up your character. After a few years, you should have graduated and can now look for a job.

Do that by going to the full-time jobs option and searching for the Crime Scene Analyst role, which has a small microscope icon next to it. Before applying to it, make sure you have a car. You can get a car by passing the driving test, and then your parents give you one. If you don’t have one, go shopping and buy one before applying.

Once you apply for the job, it will give you a simple question to answer. Answer it seriously and you’ll get the job to complete this part of the quest.

Hook up with five or more people 10+ years younger than you

Here is where you can find the young people to date. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To hook up with people who are 10 or more years younger than you, you need to age your character at least 28 years or more and have some money in your account. Once you reach that age, you can go to the activities and love option to find the dating app. Make sure to select 18-19 as your desired age to go on a date with the person.

Each dating session costs only $100, but it finds you a person. Go on a date with them, and then you can use the Make Love option under their profile in the relationship tab to hook up. Repeat this process five times to complete this quest.

Marry someone 10+ years younger than you

This is the easiest part of the challenge as you can choose any of your earlier partners from the dating app by going to the relationships tab. Once you find a person who has a good relationship rating with you, gift them something to make them compatible with you. After that, go to the assets tab and go shopping to buy a ring from the jeweler. Now, go back to the relationship tab and choose the person to use the ring and propose to them.

Have twins after age 35

This one’s the hardest part of the challenge as it is completely based on luck. After aging your character to 35 years, you need to go to the relationships tab and choose your partner to make love with them. Don’t use a condom, and inevitably, you should get a pop-up stating that you’re pregnant and you can age your character a year to see your children. However, you don’t have any control over the gender or the number of children.

If you don’t want to rely on your luck and complete this last part quickly, you have to spend some real money in the Bitlife marketplace to get the Golden Pacifier item. Once you get the item, you will be able to edit the number of children. Make it twins, and you should be done in no time.

Next up, you can read our guides on The Herc the Merc challenge and go to juvie in Bitlife.

