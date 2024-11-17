How to complete the Professor of Cityburg challenge in BitLife

The Professor of Cityburg challenge in Bitlife allows you to become a scientist with three children and have a loving relationship with animals.

Recommended Videos

Unlike last week’s Bitlife weekly challenge, you don’t need to have a specific job pack to complete this quest but you can get a specific item from the Bitlife Marketplace to make it easier by spending some real money in the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Professor of Cityburg challenge in Bitlife.

Professor of Cityburg Challenge Guide in BitLife

Working hard with chemicals and animals. Image by Candywriter

Here are all the requirements that you would need to complete for the Professor of Cityburg challenge in Bitlife:

Be a male in New York.

Become a scientist.

Father triplets.

Own a primate.

Have a 100-percent relationship with a cat.

Be a male in New York

To start the challenge, you need to choose the United States of America as your preferred country and choose New York as your place of birth. After that, select Male as your gender and you’re ready to go.

If you have the premium God Mode, you have a few extra steps to complete. You need to select the edit attributes button and increase your Discipline, Smarts, and Willpower stats to the maximum to make it easier for you to complete the challenge.

Become a scientist

To become a scientist in Bitlife, you need to start early by studying hard in your Elementary School and keeping your grades high by choosing the Study Harder option under the school’s menu. Once you turn 18, get your Major in Biology or Chemistry. With good grades, you can ask for a scholarship and save yourself the money for the university. In case you don’t see any of these two subjects, age your character by one year and it should be there in the list of subjects.

Start your journey in unraveling the mysteries of the universe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you complete your majors, head over to the occupation menu and select the full-time job listings to find the Environmental Scientist role. After you apply to the role, you will be asked a simple interview question and you should get the job if you answer it correctly.

Father triplets

To father triplets in Bitlife, you need to have a fertile wife or girlfriend by using the dating app. To do that, make your way to the activities menu, choose the love option, and select the dating app option to choose your ideal partner with high fertility. You can also edit the fertility stats of your partner to increase it and enhance your chances of getting pregnant. After you have a partner, go to her options and choose the “Make love” option to make her pregnant.

Once she’s pregnant, you will have a small chance to get twins or triplets. Since you’re male in this challenge, you can try your luck multiple times with the women but the chances are very slim so perseverance is key here. If you’re willing to shell out some real money, though, you can buy the Golden Pacifier item, which helps you breeze through this part of the challenge.

Own a primate

Owning a primate in Bitlife can be a tricky affair because they fall under the exotic animals category which aren’t always available in the store. To get yourself a primate buddy, you will need to invest some time and head over to the Activities menu, choose the Pets button, and select the Exotic Pet Dealer option to reveal the secret pet in the store. Most of the time, you’ll end up having different types of birds, dogs, and other creatures which are available for sale.

Always wanted to have a macaque in my living room. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can’t refresh the animal up for sale, but you can age up a year and come back to the option to see the latest animal up for sale. You’re mostly looking for chimpanzees, gorillas, or macaques, which fall under the category of primates in Bitlife. Once you finally find a primate in the Exotic Pet Dealer’s shop, buy him by paying the big bucks and you will instantly complete the challenge.

Have a 100-percent relationship with a cat

Lastly, to have a 100-percent relationship with a cat, you need to get one furry friend from the store. You have two ways to get yourself a cat, you can either buy one or adopt one from the Animal shelter. If you don’t have enough money, going to the animal shelter is a smart choice but the downside to the adoption is you might get rejected in the interview to adopt the cat.

Treats are the way to reach your cat’s heart. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you have money in your bank account, head over to the Pets menu under “Activities,” select Cat Breeders, and purchase any cat in the shop. Once you have a cat, make your way to the Relationship tab, and open your pet’s profile. Now, you will have a myriad of options like bathing, spending time with them, and taking them for a walk which improves your relationship with the cat. We noticed the fastest way to increase your relationship with a cat is indistinguishable from real life and consists of giving the cat treats.

If you age up your character and don’t pay attention to your pet cat regularly, your relationship meter will fall. So we’d recommend you to complete this part of the challenge last, because it’s fairly easy to complete.

Next up, you can read our guides to finish the Alphabet Mafia and Stud Muffin Challenge in BitLife.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy