All Thanksgiving Scavenger Hunt answers in BitLife

Thanksgiving is almost here, and Bitlife has a bunch of cryptic clues for you to solve the Scavenger Hunt and earn a free cosmetic to add it to your inventory.

Recommended Videos

Scavenger Hunts in Bitlife happen occasionally where players have to perform specific actions in their character lives to unlock new seasonal totems and complete the collection to earn a free reward. While some of these clues are relatively easy to solve, others are harder to decipher. If you’re looking for a way to complete all of them quickly, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s everything to know about Thanksgiving Scavenger Hunt answers in Bitlife.

BitLife Thanksgiving Scavenger Hunt answers, listed

Lots of clues to solve. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s a list of the ten Thanksgiving Totems and how you can get them in Bitlife:

Thanksgiving Totems How to get it Crystal Gravy Boat Give someone an atomic wedgie Friendsgiving Turkey Befriend 10+ people Golden Turkey Drumstick Give a relative $1000 Horn of Plenty Give away a house Meemaw’s Wig Rob a bank while disguised as Mrs. Doubtfire Paper Plate Turkey Give a child up for adoption Porcelain Casserole Dish Taxidermy a pet bird The Kiddie Table Adopt a child Turkey Feather Cape Emigrate to Turkey Turkey-Shaped Oven Mitts Use the tanning bed

Crystal Gravy Boat

To get the Crystal Gravy Boat totem, you need to give someone an atomic wedgie. To do that, head over to the activities tab, select Crimes, and choose the Murder option. Now, you can choose any person under the victims, and the killing method needs to be Atomic Wedgie.

Bad method to kill someone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are far more effective methods on the list to murder someone, but you need to choose the Atomic Wedgie method to get this totem. If you don’t see the option, you need to close the Murder box and reopen it to refresh the list of methods and eventually, you should see it.

Doing an Atomic Wedgie is almost guaranteed to give you jail time as your victim won’t die, so perform this at the end of your scavenger hunt.

Friendsgiving Turkey

To Befriend people, you need to start early, as soon as your character reaches Elementary School. After that, open the school tab and go to your classmates list. Now, you should see a bunch of your classmates who have different relationship statuses with you. Find the ones with the green relationship status, showing they’re already on good terms with you. Select those people and choose the Befriend option to make them your friend. After you’re done with green ones, compliment the orange ones to increase your chances of making them your friend.

More friends, more fun, Screenshot by Dot Esports

Most people say yes to becoming your friend on the first go, and some humbly reject your proposal of becoming friends. Don’t worry though, as you need to reach the magical number of 10 friends in your lifetime to get this totem. After Elementary school, you can make some more friends in High School, University/College, and your workplace to easily raise your friends count and complete this part of the Scavenger hunt.

Golden Turkey Drumstick

Donating money is a fairly simple task, and you can easily donate $1,000 by going to your relationships tab, choosing any relatives, and opening their profile. After that, you can click on the Give Money option and send them your money to get the totem. Make sure to not give money to your friends, as that doesn’t count toward the challenge. Moreover, avoid giving your money to your parents, as they often refuse to take it.

Horn of Plenty

Money is fine, but giving away a full house can be a tricky deal. Save up some money (around $20,000) by doing part-time jobs, and you should have enough money to buy a studio apartment and give it away. To buy a property, make your way to the assets tab and scroll down to the last option, which allows you to go shopping. Now, open any real estate brokers and scroll down to find the cheapest house options to buy.

Take it, it’s definitely not haunted. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you find the house within your budget, make sure to buy it with cash because you can’t give away a property if you have a mortgage on it. After that head over to the assets tab and choose the manage properties button to get the Gift option to give it to your friend or family.

Meemaw’s Wig

To get this totem, you need to rob a bank with a specific disguise of Mrs. Doubtfire. To do that, head over to the activities tab, choose the Crime option, and select Bank Robbery. Now, the Bank Robbery box will allow you to pick your bank, weapon, disguise (which needs to be Mrs. Doubtfire), and choose your getaway to execute the robbery.

Just a regular bank robbing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Apart from the disguise, which is set in stone, make sure to choose other options seriously as escaping the cops could help you avoid jail time. Also, you don’t need to be successful in your robbery attempt because the attempt itself completes the challenge for you and gives you the totem.

Paper Plate Turkey

To give a child up for adoption, you need to find a partner using the dating app by going to the activities tab and finding it under the love option. Once you have a partner, go to the Relationships tab, select your partner, and make love to them without using protection to make them or yourself pregnant and have a child.

After you have a child, go to Relationships, find your son or daughter under the children tab, and choose the Adopt Out option to put them up for adoption and complete the challenge.

Porcelain Casserole Dish

To taxidermy a bird, you need to make your way to the activities tab and choose the Pets option to open the store. Now, you can either choose the Exotic Pet Dealer or the Pet Store to find a bird and purchase it.

Your legacy shall be immortal my dear parakeet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After that, it’s just a waiting game. You need to age up your character so your bird naturally dies in a few years. Once your pet bird dies, you can choose to mourn it or taxidermy it—choose the latter option and spend $500 to get this totem.

The Kiddie Table

To adopt a child in Bitlife, make your way to the activities tab and open the Adoption menu. You should see a bunch of children in the list with different ages and behavior ratings; select the one you like and adopt them.

You have a new family now, Screenshot by Dot Esports

Make sure to not have any criminal record while adopting a child, as your interview might get canceled due to your criminal record and you will need to start a fresh life to adopt.

Turkey Feather Cape

Emigrating to Turkey from your character’s place of birth can be a tricky affair, but with a little bit of patience, you can complete this easily. To do that, head over to the activities tab, choose the Emigrate option, and pick your country from the list of countries. Now, here is where you might need to open and close the option a lot of times before you find Turkey as an option to Emigrate. There are a lot of countries that can appear, so pray to the RNG gods and keep opening the option until you find Turkey.

Turkey seems like a good place to stay. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you find Turkey, choose the country and request immigration approval. You can either get accepted and pay a little money to Emigrate, or get rejected. If you get rejected, don’t worry: You can choose the Emigrate illegally option to complete the totem, as it still counts toward the Scavenger Hunt.

Turkey-Shaped Oven Mitts

Time to get ready for the beaches. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To use the tanning bed in Bitlife, you need to have $15 in your bank account. Make your way to the activities tab, select the Salon & Spa option, and choose the Tanning Salon. Now, select a Tanning Bed as your preferred service, and you have completed the last clue for getting the final Thanksgiving totem.

After collecting all the totems, you should be receiving the season-exclusive Gobble Gobble Fedora hat, which you can use on your characters. Next up, you can read our guide to complete the Professor of Cityburg and It’s Giving Tree challenge in Bitlife.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy