How to complete the It’s Giving Tree challenge in BitLife

The It’s Giving Tree challenge in Bitlife allows you to become a carpenter who believes in philanthropy, going above and beyond to take care of your loved ones.

Recommended Videos

While many of the recent BitLife weekly challenges needed a premium item or specific job pack to complete them, this quest is completely free-to-play friendly. You can complete it easily by following this guide and earning the free cosmetic to use on your character.

Here’s everything you need to know about the It’s Giving Tree challenge in Bitlife.

It’s Giving Tree Challenge Guide in BitLife

This tree is trippy. Image by Candywriter

Here are all the requirements that you would need to finish the It’s Giving Tree challenge in Bitlife:

Be born in Washington.

Become a carpenter.

Give away a car.

Give away $10,000.

Give away an heirloom.

Be born in Washington

To kick off the challenge, you have to choose the United States of America as your preferred country, but don’t choose Washington as your preferred place of birth as it doesn’t count toward the challenge due to a bug. You can select Seattle as your place of birth instead, which is also a city in Washington.

If you have the premium God mode, you can increase your attributes to the maximum. However, if you don’t have the paid version, don’t worry. You can still complete the challenge without breaking a sweat.

Become a carpenter

To become a carpenter in Bitlife, you don’t need any previous educational qualification. You can age up your character to 18 years, and head over to the occupation tab. Go to the full-time jobs and find an apprentice carpenter or carpenter job. It is the job posting with an axe emoji. You should be presented with an interview question and you can get the job.

Time to cut some trees! Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you don’t see the carpenter job listing, make sure to age up your character by one year and refresh the list. Now, go back to the full-time jobs menu and try to scroll through the options to find the occupation. Try not to commit any crimes, as having a criminal record on your resume won’t let you join the profession, and you’ll need to start over.

Give away a car

To give away a car in Bitlife, you need to own a four-wheeler vehicle. You can complete your driving test, which pops up randomly while aging your character to 18 years. After that, your parents gift you a vehicle if you pass the test, and you can accept that offer. However, if you don’t clear your driving test, then you do take the test later and pass it to purchase a car.

Here take my fancy car, I have a challenge to complete. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re done with your driving test, make your way to the assets tab and scroll down to find the Go Shopping option. Choose any option from the Car Dealers, select a vehicle that fits in your budget, and purchase it to add to your assets tab under the vehicles menu. Now, make your way back to the Assets tab, and click on the four-wheeler, select the Gift option. Choose any recipient and gift them the car to complete the challenge. If they don’t take your gift, select another person and finish the challenge.

Give away $10,000

This is the easiest portion of the challenge and hardly anyone rejects your money. Once you start working your carpenter job, and earn money more than $10,000. You can head over to the relationships tab and find any person to wants to donate your hard-earned money.

Have some cash! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open your family/friend’s profile and use the Give Money option. You need to increase the amount to $10,000, give it to your friend, and complete this part of the quest.

Give away an heirloom

Heirlooms are rare items that you can find in the attic by clicking on the option ‘Find Heirloom’ on your home screen. The option doesn’t always appear so if you don’t see it then you need to wait for it to appear. Once you find the option, you need to pick up the flashlight and find the heirloom. As it is a dark attic, you must search meticulously and find your Heirloom.

It wasn’t that precious anyway. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have the Heirloom, you can find it under the assets option and open your Heirloom. Now, you can select the Donate option to give to the charity and finish your challenge.

Next up, you can read our guides on completing the Alphabet Mafia and Professor of Cityburg challenges in BitLife.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy