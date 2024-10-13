How to complete Fairest in the Land Challenge in Bitlife

The Fairest in the Land Challenge in Bitlife allows you to live your life as a beautiful queen and look gorgeous while eliminating everyone who comes close to contesting your beauty.

Bitlife’s weekly challenges usually don’t require premium modes, but you will need to purchase the Premium Pack to complete one of the requirements of this challenge. However, if you’re already a Bitizen who uses the paid God Mode, then it should be easy for you to complete.

Here is everything you need to know about finishing the Fairest in the Land Challenge in Bitlife.

Fairest in the Land Challenge Guide in BitLife

Not everyone deserves the sweet fruit of beauty. Image by Candywriter

Here are the objectives that you need to complete for the Fairest in the Land challenge in Bitlife:

Become a Queen

Get plastic surgery

Have 80+ Looks

Poison five or more people with 50+ Looks

Hire a hitman to murder a stepdaughter

Become a Queen

To become a Queen in Bitlife, you will need to start a custom life using the God Mode, where you will see an option to become a princess in countries with royal families. You can choose any country, such as Saudi Arabia, Belgium, Thailand, Spain, or the United Kingdom, to become a part of the monarchy. You also need to be a female to become a Queen later, and you can choose any place of birth as long as it is in a country with royalty.

After being born as a princess, you should have ample wealth in your account, which can easily help you become a Queen. After you turn 18 years old, go to activities, select Crime, and choose the Hitman option. Choose your Father and a potent method to eliminate him to become the Queen. If you have any sisters or brothers, it is better to eliminate them first, as it will make your climb easier. Otherwise, you will have to leave your ascension to chances.

While creating your custom character, make sure to edit attributes like looks, karma, intelligence, and other qualities to the maximum, as this will help you complete the challenge.

Get plastic surgery

A ton of options to enhance your beauty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get plastic surgery in Bitlife, you will need to make your way to activities, scroll down to find the plastic surgery option, and you can open it to reveal a whole list of services like Botox, Face Lift, and more that you can use. Once you choose an option, you will be suggested two doctors who can perform the surgery. Always choose the one with the highest reputation to avoid complications. After the surgery is done, your look percentage will increase slightly, which will help you complete the challenge.

Have 80+ Looks

You should have started with 100 percent looks when you created your custom character, but as you age, this percentage will go down. To avoid that, you can get plastic surgery to push your stats above 80, but it could go wrong and leave permanent scars on your body due to the complications.

Another way of pushing your looks naturally is by hitting the gym or salon each year, as these are risk-free options and naturally keep your looks high before they go below 80. To hit the gym or salon, simply head to activities and choose Mind & Body to find the Gym option. You can also scroll down the activities menu to find the Salon & Spa option and enhance your looks percentage.

Poison five or more people with 50+ Looks

Poisoning five more people with 50+ is fairly easy to do, but it is very risky. Once you’re growing up as a royal, make sure to befriend a lot of high-look percentages people by going to the school or college menu and choosing the classmates option. Once you have made more than five friends, you can edit their attributes and increase their look percentage above 50.

Sorry Gemma, but you can’t be prettier than me. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now, you have to go to the activities tab and select the murder option under the crime menu. Once you choose the friend you want to eliminate, make sure to choose the method of “Poison them,” and then they will die. However, sometimes they might catch you in the act and call the cops on you where you should be arrested for a very long time for an attempt to murder. So, if you end up in jail, make sure to plead your case with good lawyers and get a reduced sentence to get back in the action or reset your run.

Hire a hitman to murder a stepdaughter

To hire a hitman in Bitlife, you have to go to the activities tab, select Crime, and choose the Hitman option to select your stepdaughter and murder her by paying a huge sum of money. However, if you don’t have a stepdaughter, then you need to open the activities tab, select the love option, and use a normal dating app. You need to find older men who are above 40 years of age. Once you find a match, check their bio and find out if they have a daughter. If they don’t have a child, move on to the next match and find someone to date who has a girl child.

A sharp way to get rid of people in Bitlife. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After that, date and marry the person by proposing to them. Then, your stepdaughter should appear in the Hitman list after she turns 18, and you can eliminate her by getting a Hitman and finishing the challenge.

