All Halloween Scavenger Hunt answers in BitLife

The Halloween season is here and Bitlife has a spooky Scavenger Hunt for you to get your hands on exclusive free cosmetic to use on your characters.

Recommended Videos

Bitlife frequently has scavenger hunts that run for a limited time where you have to perform certain tasks and collect all the items to complete the challenge and earn the free reward in your inventory. Usually, Candywriter gives multiple clues to help players complete the challenge, but if you’re looking to complete the quest in one go without any problem, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s everything to know about Halloween Scavenger Hunt answers in Bitlife.

BitLife Halloween Scavenger Hunt answers, listed

All cryptic clues to solve. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s a list of every Spooky Totem and how you can get them in Bitlife:

Spooky Totems How to get it Black Cat Adopt a Cat Holey Sheet Compliment a spirit Jack-o-Lantern Engage in porch pirating Muh Strong Hand Become a pickpocket Mummy Taxidermy a relative Shrunken Head Visit the Witch Doctor Sugar Skull Mourn a dead family member Vampire Coffin Become a Mortician Werewolf Fur Adopt a Dog Witch’s Brew Have a drink at the club Witch’s Broomstick Fly a plane

Black Cat

To adopt a cat, you will need to make your way to the activities tab, select the Pets option, and choose the Animal Shelter option to open a list of animals to adopt and bring home with you. After you choose a cat, click on it and it should reveal its current health, happiness, smarts, and craziness attributes along with its price and monthly expense. Now, you can select the Adopt option to get them to your house.

Sometimes, you won’t be able to adopt a cat due to a “Failed Interview.” If that happens to you, then you can choose other cats on the list to adopt and it should work fine. You can’t purchase cats from the pet store to complete this part of the challenge.

Holey Sheet

While you won’t find a ghost randomly in your life, the easiest way to meet a ghost/spirit is by owning a Haunted Mansion. If you don’t have a haunted property, get a few million in your bank account and you can head over to the Assets tab to scroll down to find the Go Shopping option. After that, find real estate brokers and shop for properties. You should see a list of properties up for sale but you’re looking for properties that start with the word Haunted at the start.

Hey spirit, thank you for being there and not making me feel lonely. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you purchase the place with cash or get it on a mortgage, you can go back to the assets tab, find the properties option, and open the menu for your haunted property. Now, scroll down the options and find the Spirits option to find your ghost. After that, you want to click on the ghost and use the try to summon it button. It will take a few tries before the ghost shows up on your request but once it does, you will get an option to compliment the spirit and you can choose that option to complete this part of the challenge.

If you don’t get the compliment button among the list of options, you will need to keep trying to summon it, and eventually, the option will show up and you can complete the quest.

Jack-o-Lantern

To engage in porch pirating, you will need to make your way to the activities tab, choose Crime, and select Porch Pirate. After you choose the option, you should get six neighborhood houses to grab their package from the porch and sell it to the pawn shop to get yourself quick cash. You can choose any one house and complete the challenge.

Your package is mine now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Compared to the other crimes on the list, the Porch Pirate unlocks at a very early age and it’s relatively risk-free. However, if you do get caught stealing someone’s package before you become an adult, then you can end up in the juvie.

Muh Strong Hand

Similar to porch pirating, you can also complete the pickpocketing part of the challenge by going to the activities tab, choosing Crime, and selecting Pickpocket. After that, you will get a list of three victims who you can pickpocket. After you pickpocket a stranger, you will get a bit of cash and it will complete this part of the quest.

If you do get caught during the act, make sure to run for it. You can always age up your character to get more victims to pickpocket and finish the challenge.

Mummy

To Taxidermy a relative in Bitlife, you will need to wait until your parents or close relatives die of natural causes. If they don’t die, you can also head over to activities, choose crime, and select Murder or get a Hitman to send them to heaven. Once they’re dead, you will get a prompt where you will need to choose the plan for their funeral option and Taxidermy will be among the other options like cremation and burial.

Remember you forever. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After choosing the Taxidermy option, you will need to choose the company that will perform the job according to your budget and your quest will be completed.

Shrunken Head

To visit the Witch Doctor in Bitlife, simply make your way to the activities tab, select Doctor, and scroll down to find the Witch Doctor option where she always gives you absurd things to cure your diseases. Accept her thing and you will complete this part of the challenge. It is usually people’s last resort when Western medicines don’t work.

Sugar Skull

Mourning a dead family member is a very simple task to complete in Bitlife. If you already have a deceased family member in your life, make your way to the Relationships tab, choose the deceased person, and select the Mourn their death option to remember them and complete this part of the challenge.

Vampire Coffin

To become a Mortician in Bitlife, you need to be up to 18 years old and head over to the occupation tab to choose the University option. Now, you need to have Biology as your major, and if you don’t get that subject then you need to close the option and open it again to refresh the list of subjects.

Time to prepare for the dead. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After completing your major in Biology, head over to the occupation tab and choose the full-time jobs option to reveal the list of jobs available for you. Now, look for the Mortician job role which is highlighted by a coffin icon. If you can’t find the job role, age your character a year to refresh the list of jobs and continue the cycle till you find the Mortician job. Once you get it, make sure to answer seriously in the interview and you will get the job to complete the challenge.

Werewolf Fur

Similar to adopting the cats, now you have to adopt a dog as well. Head over to the activities, choose the Pets option, and select the Animal Shelter tab to Adopt a Dog. You will be able to spot its all attributes like other animals and make your choice to complete the quest. If you do get hit with the Failed Interview error, then you can choose another dog to adopt or open a different existing life to simply adopt the dog and be done with this part of the quest.

Witch’s Brew

To have a drink at the club in Bitlife, you need to make your way to the activities tab and scroll down to the Nightlife option. After that, select the option which should reveal three options of local nightclubs where you can visit and have a good time. Most of the time, you will just have a good time which will increase your happiness attribute. However, you need to keep visiting the clubs until someone offers you an alcoholic drink like Bourbon and you can yes to that drink and finish the challenge easily.

One more, please! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Make sure to say no to the drugs as they don’t count toward the challenge and they can potentially ruin your perfect run.

Witch’s Broomstick

To fly a plane, you will need to make your way to the activities, choose the Licences option, and go the the Flying School. You need to have atleast 40 hours of flying experience to get a Pilot’s Licence which is essential to fly a plane. After you select the Flying School, you can choose to get a one-hour lesson or take ten hours of lessons in one go. You can choose the ten-hour option four times in a row to complete your quota of experience. Do keep in mind that your plane can crash during the training which will instantly end your life so you might need to keep doing this part until it gets over.

Time to spread my wings. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re done with the experience directly apply for the Pilot’s license in the same menu where they will ask you an aviation-related question in the interview. After you answer the question correctly, you will become a pilot. Now, you can become a full-time pilot and apply for jobs but that doesn’t count toward your challenge. So, you need to find the Assets menu, select the go shopping option, and purchase a plane by going to the Aviation Dealer. You can choose any plane here and purchase it to add it your collection.

Now, you will find your plane under the vehicles tab in the assets menu. You can open the airplane and choose the Fly option to complete the quest.

Next, you can read our guides for finishing the Fairest in the Land and Save a Horse Challenge in Bitlife.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy