How to complete the Save a Horse Bitlife Challenge in BitLife

The Save a Horse Challenge in Bitlife allows you to become an animal’s best friend and live your life happily on a ranch with many horses.

Recommended Videos

Unlike the previous weekly Bitlife challenge, you don’t need to have a premium job pack to complete this challenge. However, you’ll need a lot of money, which is easy to get with the right planning and you can easily complete the quest to get your free cosmetic.

Here is everything you need to know about the Save a Horse Challenge in Bitlife.

Save a Horse Challenge Guide in BitLife

Time to get some horses and build our safe home! Image by Candywriter

Here are the requirements that you need to complete for the Your Favorite Artist challenge in Bitlife:

Be born in Texas

Become a veterinarian

Own an equestrian ranch

Buy five or more horses

Hook up with five or more men

Be born in Texas

To start the challenge you will need to choose the United States of America as your preferred country. You can’t find Texas directly in the list of places to choose your place of birth, so you can select Austin, Dallas, Houston, or San Antonio to complete this part of the challenge. Your gender also doesn’t matter so you can choose any gender and make slight adjustments later in the quest to complete the last part.

If you have the premium Boss mode, make sure to edit your attributes and increase your character’s smarts and other stats to have an easier time completing the quest.

Become a veterinarian

Once you turn 18 years old, head over to the Occupation tab, select Education, and choose University. Now, you can major in a lot of subjects but you need to major in Biology or Chemistry. After you have graduated, you have to make your way back to Education and scroll down to Veterinary School, which is a critical school to attend if you want to become a veterinarian. Make sure to use the Study Harder option in the major and school to increase your chances of securing a job.

Animals are the best. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you complete your education, click on the Jobs menu to find full-time job options where you should find the veterinarian job and you can apply for it. You will have to answer a simple interview question and you will become a junior veterinarian to help the animals. As you work harder in your profession, you will get promoted to the senior level where you will earn significantly higher while helping the animals.

Own an equestrian ranch

To purchase an equestrian ranch in Bitlife, you will need to have atleast one or two million dollars in cash to purchase the property. You have a lot of ways of earning quick money, but the best way that worked for us was to date and get married to someone on the Celebrity Dating App and share their enormous wealth to become famous and gain a lot of cash in a short amount of time.

Home for the horses. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have enough money in your bank account, make your way to the Asset tab and scroll down to find the Go Shopping option. Now, scroll down the menu to find real estate brokers who should have multiple properties for sale. You are specifically looking for the unique equestrian ranch, which isn’t always up for sale. If it isn’t on the menu, consider aging up one year to refresh the list and you should find the property up for sale.

Once you find it, you can either buy it in mortgage or cash and complete this part of the challenge which allows you to finish the next one.

Buy five or more horses

After you purchase the equestrian ranch, you can easily purchase horses by making your way to activities and select the Pets option. Now, you should find a list of animals and you should specifically find the horse ranch tab where you can find and buy horses. The price of the horses depends on their breed and you need to buy five horses or more to complete the challenge.

Hook up with five or more men

This is the easiest part of the challenge where you need to hook up with any five men. If you chose a male at the start of the quest, then you will need to come out as a Gay or Bisexual man first before getting your hook up. To do that, make your way to activities, and scroll down to find the identity option. Open the option to get the sexuality menu and change it to Gay or Bisexual. However, if you started the challenge as a girl, you can skip this part and directly move to the next part of the challenge.

Time to spice up! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now, make your way to activities and choose the love option. You should spot the hookup option and you can easily find men to hookup with this menu. Always remember to use a condom to avoid pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases. After you complete hooking up with five men, the challenge will be completed.

Next up, you can read our guides visiting the juvie or complete the Your Favorite Artist Challenge in BitLife.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy