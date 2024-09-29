How to complete the Your Favorite Artist Challenge in BitLife

The Your Favorite Artist challenge in Bitlife allows you to fulfill your fantasy of becoming an inclusive popular artist who further becomes an icon for the LGBTQ community.

Unlike the recent Bitlife challenges, you will need to have the Musician Job pack to complete this one, as you will need to become an artist and earn a gold single, which you cannot do in the free version. However, if you have already purchased the pack, you should be good to go and finish the challenge to earn your free cosmetic.

Here’s everything you need to know about finishing the Your Favorite Artist challenge in Bitlife.

Your Favorite Artist Challenge in BitLife

Sing your hearts out! Image by Candywriter

Here are the objectives you need to complete for the Your Favorite Artist challenge in Bitlife:

Be born a female in Missouri

Go viral on social media

Come out as bisexual

Have three or more LGBTQ friends

Earn a gold single after switching labels

To start the challenge, you need to choose the United States of America as your preferred country and choose Kansas City as your place of birth. You also need to be a female for this challenge, so you also need to have a set gender.

If you’re a Bitizen member, it also definitely helps to choose Music as your special talent, which will make your life easier.

Go viral on social media

Becoming a sensation on social media is your first step to making it big in the music industry as it gives you fame and recognition. Once you’re 13 years or older, make your way to the activities tab and scroll down to the Social Media option. Open it, and you should see a variety of platforms to sign in and make your mark on the audience.

Many options to go viral and make your name. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After signing up for your preferred platform, start live streaming or making regular posts to gain subscribers or followers. Platforms like Twitch, TikTok, and YouTube have been the best places for me to go viral on social media using the Bitlife subject. Always use Bitlife as your preferred streaming or post category to have the highest odds of going viral.

Keep grinding every year by making four to five posts, and you’ll go viral through one of them or your livestreams. From then on, your follower or subscriber count will drastically increase, which will also help you later in the challenge.

Come out as bisexual

Express yourself! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To come out as bisexual in Bitlife, make your way to the activities menu and choose the identify option. You should find the options to change your name, gender, or sexuality. Select Sexuality, choose the Bisexual option to come out of the closet, and complete the challenge.

Have three or more LGBTQ friends

Having LGBTQ friends in Bitlife requires you to start early, so we’d recommend you start looking for the right friends in the middle school and carry on your quest until you get three or more Queer friends. To do that, open your school tab, select your school, and choose the Class option to get the list of your classmates.

Now, you have to open each of your classmates’ profiles and look at their details. While your classmates won’t usually reveal their sexuality in their description, some of them will have the sexuality mentioned in their description, and you can make them your friends. You will have to use the Befriend option to become friends with them, but they can also say no to your proposal.

In that case, you need to monitor the Relationship meter with them and make sure it’s in the green before you make any major moves. If your existing relationship is bad with that person, then make sure to give them compliments and gifts to enhance your relationship, After, it’s ha increased then you can use the Befriend option to make them your friend and minimize the risk of getting rejected and losing out on a Queer Friend. If you have the premium Boss mode, then you can also customize people to become bisexual by changing their attributes, which is an easy way to complete the challenge.

Earn a gold single after switching labels

After becoming viral on social media, you will also need to work on your singing or instrumental skills to join a record label. To do that, start early make your way over to the activities tab, and choose the Mind & Body option to find instruments or scroll down to find the signing option. Now, you need to rinse and repeat and get your instrument skill or singing skills to high by practicing daily.

Then, you should be able to go to the Job menu and choose the Musician career option under the Special Careers to find yourself a record label and start producing your singles. If you have mastered a musical instrument, then you can join as a band member, or if you’ve high skill in singing, then you will become a singer. Now, you can record singles and go on World Tours to raise your popularity. Once you’ve done that and earned enough fame and money. It’s time to say adieu and choose the Quit option to leave your record label.

Now, as you’re famous and talented, you can apply to record labels by going to the Special Careers, where you can choose the Band or Solo Artist and get a new label under your name. After this, start producing singles and doing Live Concerts and World Tours to earn money and fame, and one of your singles should end up being gold as per its performance This should help you easily complete the challenge.

