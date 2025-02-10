How to complete The Herc the Merc challenge in Bitlife

The Herc the Merc challenge in Bitlife allows you to become shredded by living a disciplined life and committing a few murders with brute force.

This Bitlife weekly challenge doesn’t require you to have a specific job pack to complete this quest, so you can easily complete it as a free-to-play player. You can get the membership to help you edit your attributes, making it easier to complete the challenge.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Herc the Merc challenge challenge in Bitlife.

The Herc the Merc Challenge guide

The Greek god. Image by Candywriter

Here are all the requirements that you would need to complete for the Herc the Merc challenge in Bitlife:

Be born in Greece

Have 100 percent Health

Go to the gym 10 times or more times after age 18

Strangle five or more enemies to death

Marry someone you met at the gym

To start the challenge, start a new life and select Greece as your preferred country. Your place of birth, gender, and other details don’t matter much here. If you have the Bitizen membership, increase your attributes to the maximum, especially health, as this will help you have a good foundation to complete the next part of the challenge.

Have 100 percent health

Having a perfect health percentage in Bitlife requires starting early by taking vaccines while an infant. As you age, you can change your diet and start eating healthy by going to the activities tab and selecting the mind & body option. It’s expensive, so use your salary to sustain this habit. You can also go to the gym regularly to see a bump in your health percentage. If your character has a disease symptom, always consult a doctor with a high reputation to get it fixed; otherwise, it’ll drastically decrease your health percentage.

You can track your health at the bottom of your screen and change your lifestyle to see it go up. If you started with 100 percent health due to the Bitizen membership, it’ll be easy to maintain and complete the challenge. Once you come to 100 percent, don’t age up your character and try to finish all other parts of the challenge to complete the challenge.

Go to the gym 10+ times after age 18

Start doing your leg days! Screenshot by Dot Esports

While going to the gym is free before age 18, you get charged $15 for each session once you become an adult. To go to a gym in Bitlife, make your way to the activities, select mind & body, and then use the gym to increase your fitness. You must repeat this process 10 more times.

Strangle 5+ enemies to death

Using brute power to take down enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Using your strength, you have to strangle enemies to death. To do that, you need to make some enemies first. If you have the Bitizen membership, you can edit someone to make them your enemy, but if you don’t, you have to go to Relationships and insult the person repeatedly to make them your enemy.

Once you have five enemies, you must go to activities and select Crime. Now choose Murder, and you’ll have to choose your enemy and choose Stragle Them as your preferred method to kill them. It’s a hit-or-miss way of killing people, so your gym gains should help you nail down your targets better. If you end up being unsuccessful, you will be put in jail and have to escape the prison to resume your run.

Marry someone you met at the gym

As you visit the gym multiple times, you’ll get a pop-up suggesting someone wants to go out with them. Accept their offer and date them. Keep the relationship meter high by giving them gifts. Eventually, you can purchase a ring by going to the assets and going to the go shopping button. Afterward, go to relationships, select your partner to propose to them, and set the marriage to complete the final part of the quest.

