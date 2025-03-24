Anyone who has dabbled in a bit of gambling knows the old adage “the house always wins,| and in Bitlife, it is no different. If you want to become super wealthy, running your own casino is one of the best ways to do this. Here’s everything you need to know about how to run a successful casino in Bitlife.

How to purchase a casino in Bitlife

If you want to become a casino mogul in Bitlife, you must first download the Casino Expansion Pack. Open the menu and scroll down to Expansion Packs. You will find everything from the Cult Expansion Pack to the Zoo Expansion Pack here. Select the Casino Expansion Pack and purchase it for $5. You may also want to buy God Mode so you can change your character’s attributes and select their royal status.

If you have to the money, we have the casino. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To begin your life on the right track, you should try to begin with wealthy parents, even minor royalty, and build your riches from there. This will help you buy your first casino and keep up with the monthly payments. If you don’t have rich parents or generational wealth, you can always study hard and get a high-paying job such as doctor or lawyer. You can open a casino if you have between $1,000 and $2,000,000 in funds. The type of casino you open depends on how much money you have, but if you become successful, you can always buy another one.

To open your first casino, click on Activities and scroll down to Casino. Find a casino that suits your budget and purchase it. You now own your own casino!

How to run a successful casino in Bitlife

Your success depends on how popular the casino becomes. The first thing to do is add Game Rooms and then slowly add Amenities and Entertainment so your customers have more things to entice them in. If you have a huge budget, this won’t be a problem, but if money is tight, this aspect may take some time. Your casino should eventually have various game rooms, a bar, restaurant, and wedding chapel, as well as nightly entertainment.

Set it up right to make the most money. Screenshot by Dot Esports

An important aspect of running a casino is the game rooms. This is where you can set a fair House Win-Rate that entices customers but doesn’t allow your casino to lose out on a profit. If you win rate is too high, people won’t want to play, but if it is too low, you will lose out and may end up going bust. Set your House Win-Rate to around 65 percent. Anything lower than 55 percent or higher than 70 percent should be avoided.

Don’t try to host bug tournaments until your casino is at least at 50 percent popularity. It will just cost you money, and no one will turn up. When you start a tournament, set the entry fee at around 10 percent of the prize. For example, if your prize is set for $50,000, your entry fee should be $5,000.

Don’t underestimate the importance of your Gamblers. Make sure you offer them free perks, especially if they are high-rollers, and chat with them to make them feel like part of the casino family. The better they are treated, the more likely they are to stick around and spend their money.

