If you think mastering karate is hard in real life, you should try it in Bitlife. This tough challenge might seem straightforward, but as you probably already know, nothing is ever simple in Bitlife. Read on for some tips for completing the Karate Kid Challenge in Bitlife.

How to complete the Karate Kid Challenge in Bitlife

Completing the Karate Kid Challenge in Bitlife requires some strategy and a lot of luck. Purchasing God Mode makes this challenge slightly easier and gives you a better start, but nothing is guaranteed in the Bitlife world. If you have God Mode already, you can increase traits like Health, Discipline, and Looks to help you with some of the tasks later on.

Select the right attributes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Karate Kid Challenge requires you to complete the following tasks:

Be a male born in New Jersey.

Learn a karate technique while in high school.

Fight with a bully.

Date a girl with 50+ popularity in high school.

Obtain a black belt in karate after high school.

Be a male born in New Jersey

He doesn’t have to be called Daniel LaRusso, but why not keep to the theme? Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is the easiest part of the Bitlife Karate Kid Challenge! Start a new life, choose to be a “male,” and select the United States as your birthplace. To make sure your character is born in New Jersey, select Newark. This is also where you will want to buff certain attributes and traits if you have God Mode. If not, continue with your new life. Your early childhood and middle school experience isn’t that important so you can age up until you reach High School.

Learn a karate technique while in high school

You will want to start learning karate when you first join high school. Go to Activities and then select Mind and Body. Within that category, you will find the option to start learning karate. Before you age up, keep taking karate lessons until your character learns a technique. Do not reach black belt, as that part of the challenge has to be completed after high school. If, for some reason, you don’t get the pop-up that shows you have learned a karate technique before you reach the black belt, you will have to start again.

Fight with a bully

Attack bullies to complete the challenge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This task can be completed at any age, so if you encounter a bully in middle school, high school, or even in the workplace, make sure you select the option to “Attack Them.” There is no need to win the fight, just the act of fighting a bully is enough to complete this part of the challenge. This can be tricky because it is entirely up to the random nature of Bitlife. If the game never offers the opportunity to fight a bully, you can’t complete the challenge and have to start again.

Dating is tough, especially if you’re not popular. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dating in Bitlife is easier if you have God Mode and can increase your Looks and Smarts before you begin to make yourself more enticing to the popular girl at school. To check the girl’s popularity, tap on the School tab and go to Classmates. Scroll until you find a girl and tap her name to see her stats. If her popularity is over 50 percent. you can focus on befriending and flirting with her. Don’t go straight to asking her out as she might not like you enough at first. Chat with her, flirt a little, and maybe give a gift if you have money from a part-time job. If you keep getting rejected by a girl, check other girls to see if they are also popular enough.

Obtain a black belt in karate after high school

This one is the easiest to complete as long as you have a bit of money after leaving high school. Karate lessons cost $1,000 for adults, but if you reach the brown belt during high school, you should only have to purchase one lesson to reach the black belt.

Once you have completed the Bitlife Karate Kid Challenge, you will receive the chance to choose any new accessory for your characters to use in the future.

