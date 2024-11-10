How to complete the Alphabet Mafia challenge in BitLife

The Alphabet Mafia challenge in Bitlife allows you to join the notorious Italian gangs, extort CEOs, and develop your infamy to become the ultimate mafia leader in the country.

Recommended Videos

Unlike the recent Bitlife weekly challenges, this quest does require you to purchase the premium Mafia job pack to complete a few of the requirements. You can purchase the special career pack in the Bitlife Marketplace. After you have the Mafia job pack, you’re all set to complete yet another challenge and earn your exclusive free cosmetic in the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Alphabet Mafia challenge in Bitlife.

Alphabet Mafia Challenge Guide in BitLife

Infamy is at its all-time high. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are all the objectives that you would need to complete for the Alphabet Mafia challenge in Bitlife:

Be born in Italy.

Come out as a member of the LGBTQ community.

Join a Mafia family.

Extort money from a CEO.

Become the leader of a Mafia family.

Be born in Italy

You must choose Italy as your preferred country, and that’s the only requirement. You can choose any place of birth therein. Then, select any gender to start your challenge.

Crime is the secret ingredient to a successful career. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you have the God Mode, you can make crucial changes in your attributes to increase your smarts, willpower, and other stats, which will help you pull off crimes with ease. Don’t forget to choose Crime as your special talent, and you’re ready to go!

Come out as a member of the LGBTQ community

Express yourself without fear. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To become a part of the LGBTQ community in Bitlife, you have to head over to activities and select the identity tab to reveal the list of options. Now, if you started your journey as a straight person, you can either turn yourself gay or bisexual to easily complete this part of the challenge.

Join a Mafia family

To join a Mafia family, you will have to start young by going to the activities tab and selecting the Crimes tab. You can start by doing minimal crimes like pickpocketing and porch pirating, then slowly make your way to grand theft auto, where you can steal other people’s vehicles and sell them for profit to develop your infamy rating.

Once you’ve done a lot of crimes, go to the occupation tab, select special careers, and join the Mafia family that is available on the list. If you don’t start committing crimes, then there is a chance that the family will not enlist you and give you a place. So, make sure to successfully commit many crimes and then apply to join the mafia family to confirm your spot.

Extort money from a CEO

Extorting money from high net-worth individuals is one of many crimes you must commit to rise through the ranks in the Mafia. To extort money from CEOs, you will have to go to the occupation tab, select crime under the activities menu, and choose the Extortion option. Now, here comes the tricky part: You will always get a random list of victims to choose from, and you should look for the person with a CEO as their profession and set them a low amount of money to extort. If they somehow refuse, use the Shakedown or Scare options to get them to do your bidding and complete this part of the quest.

Personally, it took me a long time to find the CEO in my list of victims so I had to extort random people every time to boost my money and contribute it to my family. So, if you don’t see the right victim, don’t worry; just keep extorting other people until they show up.

Become the leader of a Mafia family

There is no easy way to become a Godfather or Godmother of the Mafia family, but you can do a few things to enhance your odds. Don’t age up hastily, and make sure you’re committing as many serious crimes as possible, avoiding jail time along the way. The riskier crimes include bank robbery, grand theft auto, and other options that build up your infamy and wealth. Contribute your earnings fully to the family and become an invaluable asset to rise through the ranks. You can also open your job profile and ask for a promotion to climb the ranks quicker.

As you successfully commit crimes, you will rise from the Associate position to eventually become the leader of the Mafia family, and the people around will also be happy to work with you.

Next up, you can read our guides to complete the Stud Muffin and Oogity Boogity Boo Challenge in Bitlife.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy