How to complete the La Llorona Challenge in BitLife

The La Llorona challenge in Bitlife allows you to cherish the old Mexican folklore and murder your unfaithful husband by using your bare hands.

Unlike some of the previous Bitlife’s weekly challenges, this one is completely free to play friendly so you can complete this quest and earn that free cosmetic to use on your character. However, it could be tricky to complete and you can use our guide to breeze through the challenge.

Here is everything you need to know to wrap up the La Llorona Challenge in Bitlife.

La Llorona Challenge Guide in BitLife

Here are the requirements that you would need to complete for the Fairest in the Land challenge in Bitlife:

Be born a female in Mexico.

Divorce a cheating husband.

Strangle your cheating ex-husband.

Adopt two or more children.

Cry at your cheating ex-husband’s grave.

Be born a female in Mexico

To start the quest, you need to start a custom life by choosing Mexico as your preferred country. The place of birth doesn’t matter so you can choose any place and select Female as your gender to kick off the challenge.

If you have a Bitizen membership, then you can raise your attributes to the maximum which will further help you to complete the quest.

Divorce a cheating husband

This is the trickiest part of the challenge but there are ways to increase your chances of getting a husband who cheats on you. Once you’re 18 years old, you can go to activities, select love, and get on the dating app to find yourself a boyfriend. Before saying yes to the person, make sure their craziness attribute is in red or near the maximum. If they do have that attribute, date them and earn enough through your part-time jobs to afford a ring, propose to them, and plan a marriage.

While having a Bitizen membership is not essential, if you do have that paid option unlocked then you can date anybody and edit their attributes to increase their craziness to increase their chances of cheating you after being married.

Now, time to make things worse and borderline unbearable for your husband. You have to disagree with every one of his requests and make sure your relationship meter goes down. You can also go to your relationships, and select your husband to find the option to insult them repeatedly and make things toxic. Inevitably after a few years, he will look to cheat on you with someone else and you should get an option to Divorce your husband and complete this quest.

If your husband is still loyal and doesn’t cheat on you (bless his soul), you will have to restart the challenge and hope your husband cheats on you as you age through the years.

Strangle your cheating ex-husband

After you divorce your cheating husband, it’s time to take your revenge and show them your wraith. To strangle your cheating ex-husband, you have to go to activities, choose Crime, and then select the Murder option. Now, you have to choose your Ex as your victim and use Strangle them as the method to kill him. If you don’t find the option to strangle him, then you need to refresh the list by closing and opening it again. Eventually, you will find the strangle option and you can give him the final punishment of his life for cheating on you.

While you can get away with Murder in Bitlife, there is also a very good chance that cops will find you guilty of murder and they’ll take you to court. You can cooperate with them and hire the best lawyers to plead not guilty and potentially get a small sentence. If you do end up in the prison, you can escape it easily.

If you’re feeling extra sadistic, then you can edit your ex-husband’s willpower to zero using the paid Bitizen mode and you can easily strangle them to death without having many repercussions for your actions.

Adopt two or more children

Staying true to the Mexican folklore, you’d also need to adopt two children. To do that, you need to have a house and then you can make your way to the Activities and select the Adoption option with a little teddy bear icon next to it. After that, you will have a list of children that you can adopt and you can click on each of them to view their Health, Smarts, Looks, and Behavior attributes.

After you’ve made up your mind, choose the Adopt him/her option and you can pay the cost and adopt the children to complete this part of the quest.

Cry at your cheating ex-husband’s grave

While it’s quite anti-climatic to cry at your cheating ex-husband’s grave after you strangled him to death, you have to do it to wrap up the challenge. To do that, you have to open your Relationships tab, scroll down to your Exes option, and find your ex-husband. Now, you can open his profile and choose the Mourn his death option to complete the challenge without breaking a sweat.

