How to complete the Espresso Challenge in BitLife

The Espresso Challenge in BitLife tells the story of a Barista who prefers a quiet life while enjoying the little pleasures, who treats their ex-partner well.

Unlike other complex weekly challenges to complete in Bitlife, this week’s quest is relatively simple to finish, and it also depends a bit on your luck to find suitable options during your lifetime to complete the challenge. Here’s everything you need to know about completing the Espresso Challenge in BitLife.

BitLife Espresso challenge guide

Brew Espresso and make others happy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are all the requirements you need to meet in your lifetime to complete BitLife‘s Espresso challenge:

Be born in Pennsylvania

Become a barista

Break up with someone

Go on vacation

Give an ex a Nintendo Switch

Be born in Pennsylvania

Start a custom life by choosing the United States of America as your country and choose either Philadelphia or Pittsburgh as your city to start the challenge. Your gender doesn’t matter.

Become a barista

Become older by aging up to 16 years old, and once you reach that age, you can apply for side jobs. Go to Occupation, click Side jobs, and scroll through the list to find Barista.

Time to make beverages! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Don’t search for full-time employment, because you can’t find the Barista option there. If you can’t find the option to be a Barista in side jobs, age one year and look through the refreshed list again to find the job.

Break up with someone

This one is the easiest to complete. If you haven’t had a partner in the game yet, go to Activities, make your way to Love, then choose Date to find a partner. If you’ve already received a proposal to date, accept it and you’ll have a partner.

Now, go to Relationships, select Boyfriend/Girlfriend to choose your partner, then select the Break Up option to end your ties and turn them into your Ex.

Go on vacation

To plan a vacation in BitLife, click on Activities, choose Vacation, then Plan a Vacation within your budget. Don’t go overboard with your destination and class of travel, because it might cancel the trip and make you bankrupt, so plan a simple vacation and raise your happiness.

Give an ex a Nintendo Switch

Once you’re back from the vacation, go back to the Relationships tab and find the Exes option. After that, choose your Ex and the Gift option to give them a Nintendo Switch, which costs $356. If you can’t find the option to gift that item, close the gifting option and open it again to refresh the list of items.

To switch it up and improve your luck at finding the Nintendo Switch in your gifts, try dating more than one person, break up with them, and check their gifts simultaneously. See if you can give any of your exes a Nintendo Switch to complete the challenge. Make sure not to send any bad gifts, though, as they’ll file a restraining order against you, which lands you in legal trouble and takes up much of your precious time.

