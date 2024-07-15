Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
The Expresso Challenge cover in Bitlfe.
Image via Candywriter
Category:
Bitlife

How to complete the Espresso Challenge in BitLife

A happy Brewing life!
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|
Published: Jul 15, 2024 07:23 am

The Espresso Challenge in BitLife tells the story of a Barista who prefers a quiet life while enjoying the little pleasures, who treats their ex-partner well.

Recommended Videos

Unlike other complex weekly challenges to complete in Bitlife, this week’s quest is relatively simple to finish, and it also depends a bit on your luck to find suitable options during your lifetime to complete the challenge. Here’s everything you need to know about completing the Espresso Challenge in BitLife.

BitLife Espresso challenge guide

Picture showing all the requirements to complete Espresso Challenge in Bitlife.
Brew Espresso and make others happy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are all the requirements you need to meet in your lifetime to complete BitLife‘s Espresso challenge:

  • Be born in Pennsylvania
  • Become a barista
  • Break up with someone
  • Go on vacation
  • Give an ex a Nintendo Switch

Be born in Pennsylvania

Start a custom life by choosing the United States of America as your country and choose either Philadelphia or Pittsburgh as your city to start the challenge. Your gender doesn’t matter.

Become a barista

Become older by aging up to 16 years old, and once you reach that age, you can apply for side jobs. Go to Occupation, click Side jobs, and scroll through the list to find Barista.

Picture showing the job role of a Barista in Bitlife.
Time to make beverages! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Don’t search for full-time employment, because you can’t find the Barista option there. If you can’t find the option to be a Barista in side jobs, age one year and look through the refreshed list again to find the job.

Break up with someone

This one is the easiest to complete. If you haven’t had a partner in the game yet, go to Activities, make your way to Love, then choose Date to find a partner. If you’ve already received a proposal to date, accept it and you’ll have a partner.

Now, go to Relationships, select Boyfriend/Girlfriend to choose your partner, then select the Break Up option to end your ties and turn them into your Ex.

Go on vacation

To plan a vacation in BitLife, click on Activities, choose Vacation, then Plan a Vacation within your budget. Don’t go overboard with your destination and class of travel, because it might cancel the trip and make you bankrupt, so plan a simple vacation and raise your happiness.

Give an ex a Nintendo Switch

Once you’re back from the vacation, go back to the Relationships tab and find the Exes option. After that, choose your Ex and the Gift option to give them a Nintendo Switch, which costs $356. If you can’t find the option to gift that item, close the gifting option and open it again to refresh the list of items.

To switch it up and improve your luck at finding the Nintendo Switch in your gifts, try dating more than one person, break up with them, and check their gifts simultaneously. See if you can give any of your exes a Nintendo Switch to complete the challenge. Make sure not to send any bad gifts, though, as they’ll file a restraining order against you, which lands you in legal trouble and takes up much of your precious time.

Next up, read our guide to the Eager Beaver or Turn Back Time challenge in BitLife.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com
twitter youtube linkedin