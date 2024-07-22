All Seven Deadly Sins scavenger hunt answers in BitLife

The Seven Deadly Sins scavenger hunt is the newest one added to Bitlife’s ever-growing list of challenges, and it has multiple clues to help you decipher the sins.

Recommended Videos

To complete the Seven Deadly Sins scavenger hunt in Bitlife, you need to commit all Seven Deadly Sins during any character’s life. If you’re confused by the clues and want to know exactly how to complete each sin, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s a guide to complete every sin in Bitlife’s Seven Deadly Sins scavenger hunt.

BitLife Seven Deadly Sins scavenger hunt answers, listed

Quite a lot of mysterious sins and clues. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s how to complete every Deadly Sin in Bitlife:

Type of Sin How to Solve it Envy Start a rumor about your best friend Gluttony Go on a high-calorie diet Greed Rob a house Lust Cheat on a spouse Pride Get Botox injections Sloth Skip school Wrath Murder a random person

Sin of Envy

The Sin of Envy is easy to complete. You need to age up, and you should be getting requests from other people looking to become your friend. After becoming friends with them, give them compliments and gifts to raise their relationship approval rating and change their status to make them your best friend.

Afterward, go to Relationships and select your Best Friend, and you should see the option to start a Rumour about them. If you don’t see the option, just age up, and it should appear. While your approval ratings will fall, this part of the challenge should be completed.

Sin of Gluttony

You need to a lot to complete the Sin of Gluttony. To do so, age up to 18 years and head over to Activities, then choose Mind and Body and select Diet. Afterward, choose the High-calorie option, which ticks this challenge off your list.

However, as you’ve just turned 18, you might not have enough money to afford this diet, so work a few side jobs until you can afford this meal plan. You can also choose to change your diet later in life, which still counts toward the challenge. The Diet option won’t be available before you turn 18, so reach that age before you try to switch your eating habits.

Sin of Greed

You must pull a heist without getting caught to complete the Sin of Greed. To do so, simply head to Activities, select Crime, then choose Burgle a house. Choose any of the three people you want to rob. You have to complete a Pacman-style minigame to secure an item and exit the maze without getting caught by the guard or their dogs. You can attempt this minigame multiple times until you get caught by the police. You can’t rob a bank to complete this quest.

Will you get caught or steal something valuable? Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re struggling, you can also purchase the Assassin’s Blade, which always lets you off the hook from the police, giving you multiple tries to pull off a burglary.

Sin of Lust

To complete the Sin of Lust, you need to get into a relationship and marry a person. After that, head over to Activities and scroll down to the Love option, then choose to Hook up with a random person to complete this challenge. You can also start dating another person through the dating app and hook up with them to finish the challenge.

Sin of Pride

If you aren’t happy with your appearance, it’s effortless to complete the Sin of Pride by getting Botox injections. Go to Activities and scroll down to the Plastic Surgery option. Then, choose Botox injections and select a doctor with a higher reputation to avoid complications in the future.

Sin of Sloth

The Sin of Sloth is straightforward to complete. You just need to age your character and enroll them in high school. Afterward, go to the school’s menu and choose the Skip School option to finish this part of the challenge.

Sin of Wrath

Lastly, the Sin of Wrath is tricky because it involves murdering someone. Head over to Activities, Crime, and choose the Murder option. There are no good ways to do it, but don’t choose your family members, as it could have dire consequences (and isn’t very nice). Instead, choose a random old geezer or similar and use a severe method to kill them, like poison. If you choose a bear trap, you’d need to spend several years in jail before completing the challenge.

Next up, read our guides to complete the weekly Espresso and Eager Beaver challenge in BitLife.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy