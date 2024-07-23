When joining the military in BitLife, you can choose from various military departments, such as the army or navy. Following particular steps, you can also be deployed and play a fun Minesweeper-inspired game to survive your deployment.

Recommended Videos

How to get deployed in BitLife, explained

Are you ready for your deployment? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Candywriter

In BitLife, you can get deployed by joining the army, which is a job located under the military job tab. It’s first available when you turn 18. The problem is being deployed isn’t an option you can choose—it happens randomly after increasing your age while you’re in the army.

It may take you a year, or even 10 years, to get deployed. It took me 20 years. Once deployed, you’ll need to play a mini-game to return unscathed.

How to survive deployment in BitLife

Start at the corners. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Candywriter

To survive your deployment in BitLife, you’ll play a mini-game similar to the classic Minesweeper where you must flag the mines hidden under blocks.

Each number represents how many mines are touching it. For example, a “1” means one mine is touching it, and a “2” means two mines are touching it. As you locate the mines, you’ll unlock more of the board, and if you believe a square has a mine, hold down on the square to place a flag.

Every deployment is different, which means all games will be unique. The best strategy I’ve found for surviving deployment is to start at the corners and work my way in because you have fewer squares and fewer variables to work with. Before you begin playing, you may have the option of watching a video to gain the “metal detector,” which will help you locate the mines. This is an excellent option if you aren’t confident in playing Minesweeper.

I messed up playing Minesweeper, and my character experienced an explosion, which took away all my Look points and some of my Happiness. You can boost these stats by watching a video when prompted. So, if you’re concerned about messing up your BitLife character’s future, options will be available to boost their stats.

Whether you need to be deployed for a mission or simply want to try a new career, this is everything there is to getting deployed in BitLife.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy