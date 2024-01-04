One brutal BG3 bug is derailing players’ Honour Mode runs—and there’s nothing they can do about it

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Honour Mode is a save scummer’s nightmare, and now it’s proving even more troublesome in the new year thanks to a nasty new bug in Act Three that stops players from finishing a specific Act Three questline.

When BG3 was first released in Aug. 2023, players experienced a bug where they were unable to progress in the Astral Prism in Act Three if they didn’t have the Orphic Hammer, which is the only weapon they can use to break the infernal crystals holding Orpheus. If this happened, players could reload a prior save, get the Hammer, return to the prism, and free Oprheus if they didn’t have it. If they didn’t want to do that, a dialogue option was added in the first BG3 patch where you could pretend you ‘misplaced it,’ and you could still free him. However, for those playing BG3 in Honour Mode, this dialogue option isn’t appearing, which means they are essentially locked from progressing this vital route (as first spotted by Dexerto).

Poor Prince Orpheus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You may be wondering why these unlucky BG3 players don’t just reload a prior save, get the Hammer in question, and try again. Well, that’s because, in Honour Mode, you aren’t able to reload a prior save, which means no going back to fix a mistake or save scumming. In this mode, you must play BG3 all the way through—there is no going back.

So, because of this bug, players can’t leave the Astral Prism or save Orpheus, which means they’re essentially stuck in the Prism unless they use mods. If this has happened to you (and if you don’t mind using mods) you can follow these steps from MountainDimension613 to fix this issue:

How to fix the Orphic Hammer BG3 bug in Honor Mode

Install the BG3 mod manager from GitHub Go to ‘tools’ and install the script extender. Go to ‘preferences,’ and in the script extender tab, ensure ‘enable achievements’ and ‘console command options’ are selected. Launch your game and load your save. In the console, press ‘enter,’ and copy this text: TemplateAddTo(“9ff968d4-08ff-4da1-a288-959ac8d7abe1”, GetHostCharacter(), 1,1) Press ‘enter’ again to submit the required command. This will spawn the Hammer into the inventory of your active BG3 character.

Or, as Jaded-Citron-4090 suggested, you can use the Companions Panel and Camp Chest Everywhere mod to access your camp chest from the prism.

Console players be warned too; these workarounds aren’t possible if you play BG3 on either PlayStation or Xbox platforms. So, you must be extra sure you have the Hammer in your inventory before entering the Astral Prism, or else you will be stuck until Larian Studios fixes this issue (if they ever get around to working on it).