Baldur’s Gate 3: To enter or not enter the Astral Prism in BG3 – Consequences, explained

Baldur’s Gate 3 forces players to make many difficult choices, most of which have consequences that impact their relationship with other characters, and in turn, the rest of the story. At this point, I’ve made more than I can count.

After confronting the Githyanki in Crèche Y’llek, Queen Vlaakith will ask you to enter the Astral Prism and kill the Dream Visitor who dwells within—a Guardian that has been protecting you this whole time. Lae’zel, your trusty Githyanki companion, vows to kill you if you don’t.

The decision to enter the Astral Prism is one thing, but killing the Dream Visitor is another, especially considering there can be heavy consequences.

Should you enter the Astral Prism in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Yes, you should enter the Astral Prism. If you don’t, Lae’zel will attack you for disobeying her queen and leave your party. Plus, entering doesn’t mean you have to commit to killing the Dream Visitor. You’ll be able to decide once inside and can convince Lae’zel that Queen Vlaakith is lying about the Dream Visitor (which she is) to keep her on your side.

Should you kill the Dream Visitor in the Astral Prism?

If you decide to try to kill the Dream Visitor in the Astral Prism, you’ll quickly realize it isn’t possible. The Dream Visitor will heal themselves, tell you you’ve failed their test, and express their disappointment. This isn’t ideal since it hurts your relationship with them.

If you decide to side with the Dream Visitor, they’ll trust you more, which will improve your relationship with them. They’ll also tell you how and why Queen Vlaakith is lying, and after the conversation, you’ll be able to convince Lae’zel that what the Dream Visitor says is the truth and keep her in your party.

