BG3 players agree this Bard skill is the most useless in the entire game

In Baldur’s Gate 3, each class can choose from many spells, though, naturally, some are better than others. Recently, one player complained about a certain Bard’s spell, and others agreed it’s likely the worst one in the game.

More particularly speaking, the discussed spell was Countercharm, a Bard action that can be learned upon reaching level six. A player named Erakleitos claimed it’s the worst one in the game in an Oct. 4’s Reddit post, and many others agreed.

Countercharm is an action that allows you and your allies within nine meters to have an advantage on saving throws against being charmed or frightened. Unfortunately, it doesn’t last forever, only for the next three turns, and it costs you your action points for a turn.

None of your Baldur’s Gate 3 companions is a Bard, though, so you can only try it yourself if you’re playing a Bard. Image via Larian Studios

Since not that many enemies use spells or items that charm or frighten you, this spell is often useless, unfortunately. There are some fights you might have already lost due to such effects, and you can use it once reloading a save, however.

Still, the community believes it’s just weak, frankly speaking. “To be fair it’s also one of the most pointless skills in the tabletop game too. So this is pretty on brand for it,” the top comment reads, agreeing with the sentiment. Others added their two cents to the discussion, claiming its design is just “flawed,” to begin with, and we believe everyone who has played Bard in Baldur’s Gate 3 will likely agree with that view.

The author proposed an eventual solution to the spell. They believe if Countercharm was an automatic reaction, like Counterattack or Hellish Rebuke, it would be a much more useful asset to have under your belt. It’s unlikely anything would change about it, though.

About the author