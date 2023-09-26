Baldur’s Gate 3 players agree this combat feature would improve immersion

A small but important improvement is all we ask.

As one of the most positively reviewed games of all time, there are almost no major concerns that Baldur’s Gate 3 players have with the impressive RPG from Larian Studios. That being said, there’s always room for improvement, and players have pointed out a minor potential improvement that could go a long way.

When enemies roll an attack against a player or a member of their party and fail to meet the armor class, it always registers as a “dodge.” While it’s not a major concern, several players are a little disappointed there’s no variety to missing attacks, and that sometimes a “dodge” doesn’t really make sense given the situation.

A player on the BG3 subreddit brought this concern to light via a recent post, prompting hundreds of other players to express similar sentiments. For example, if a player is using heavy armor and a shield, they wouldn’t necessarily be dodging most of their attacks.

They would either brush off the attack via their superior armor or block it with the shield. “Imagine just hearing the sound of a hit clanking off your heavy armor [and giving] a satisfying zero damage number,” one player wrote.

Alternatively, players with a dueling fighting style could parry instead of dodge. The call for more creative ways to describe combat comes primarily from those with extensive experience playing or dungeon master-ing in tabletop Dungeons & Dragons.

One player with DM experience described the process of narrating attacks and providing context based on the attack roll itself, with lower rolls missing or whiffing due to poor effort from the attacker, and higher rolls missing because of impressive armor or skill by the defender.

A system that incorporated the attacker’s roll, the defender’s armor type, and the ability scores or feats of either one could make combat more interesting and immersive, rather than every missed attack ending in a dodge. Given that Larian has committed to continuously improving the game over time, it’s not out of the question for this kind of system to eventually make its way to BG3.

