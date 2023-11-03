Baldur’s Gate 3 players accidentally discover a heartbreaking Easter egg

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have today accidentally stumbled across a heartbreaking scene after they return Arabella’s body to her parents in the Druid’s Grove in Act One.

There are plenty of aspects of BG3 players may not know about, whether it’s narrations that can only be triggered by certain events—Astarion’s revival cutscene being one of those—or even romantic scenes between their companions.

However, given how players can practically do anything they desire in BG3, they didn’t expect to witness such a heartbreaking Easter egg after carefully returning Arabella’s body to her parents in Druid’s Grove in Act One.

One player discovered this awful cutscene on Nov. 2 after picking up Arabella’s body and dropping it in front of her parents because they wanted to know what happened.

Well, curiosity killed the cat for this player—they had to watch Arabella’s parents surround her body and cry over it after it had been dumped. It’s as heartbreaking and awful as it sounds.

But they aren’t the only ones who’ve discovered this Baldur’s Gate Easter egg in the most unconventional ways. Another player attempted to use Arabella’s body as a projectile in an attempt to kill her parents and witnessed the cutscene that way.

Before you ask, yes, you can use dead bodies as projectiles because anything is possible in BG3, and Tiefling children have been proven to be the best weapons. Sadly for Arabella, she is (or was, in the case of these players) a child and a Tiefling.

What is interesting about this family is if the roles are reversed, meaning you hand over Arabella’s parent’s bodies to her, she doesn’t care or mourn. It’s either a one-sided love or Larian simply forgot to add a few lines of grief-ridden dialogue. Either way, BG3 players are sad she doesn’t react, and not because they want to care, but purely because they really want to watch this cold-hearted kid suffer a little more.

The various ways Baldur’s Gate players have witnessed this scene have me believing they’re taking the role of the Dark Urge to all new levels. Talk about dark!