Baldur’s Gate 3 fans convinced it should get game of the year accolades over Starfield

The temperatures are cooling, the leaves will soon be changing colors, and a slew of huge video game releases are being played by gamers worldwide.

That only means one thing in the lexicon of the gamer sphere: It’s time to vociferously debate which title will and should win game of the year. And in 2023, that means it’s time to really get serious because this year has been absolutely stacked with titles.

Two titles at the forefront of gamers’ minds everywhere are Baldur’s Gate 3 and Starfield, two massive RPGs that are currently dominating social media and game servers across consoles and PCs. And the discussion is already getting heated just a week into September.

For fans of BG3, it’s a simple choice. They feel the CRPG from Larian Studios deserves game of the year awards, and some even think Starfield has something to do with that thought.

“It is downright incredible to see a CRPG from Larian (which while a large and well known company still don’t have the same degree of recognition and brand loyalty as Bethesda) compete and even surpass the first new IP that Bethesda has created in 25 years on it’s launch day,” said the poster of the above Reddit thread.

“Not only that but Larian self published BG3 while Bethesda has the giant Microsoft at their backs,” they said. “This game is truly something special and I’m so glad I was here and played it at launch. I can barely wait to see what Larian and the modding community have in store for BG3.”

The reviews have already come in, as pointed out by another Redditor, and BG3 has definitely racked up the higher scores. BG3 currently has a 97 score on MetaCritic, landing it in the top 15 highest-reviewed games of all time, whereas Starfield has a still-impressive 87.

Between BG3 and Starfield, the battle for GOTY will be intense. But that’s without even taking into account other hugely successful titles from this year, including The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Hogwarts Legacy, and upcoming games like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder also potentially joining the discussion.

Regardless of who ends up winning the coveted GOTY awards, the real winners everywhere are gamers who get to play these titles and the developers who worked so hard on them to deliver releases as strongly as they have.

