Baldur’s Gate 3 players have discovered the strongest weapon in the game—a dead child

Often called the best role-playing game of this year and possibly ever, Baldur’s Gate 3 offers its players a variety of possibilities. Fans have been exploring bizarre ways to complete their quests, and now, they found a new way to quickly get rid of their enemies.

Resoundingboom revealed on Reddit on Sept. 14 they had found the most powerful weapon in the game—a dead child. Yes, you’ve read that right. They found a dead child named Victoria during Cazador’s Palace questline who has a strong necrotic curse. So, they decided to take the body with them, and use it in tough battles as an AoE, which they called “VictoriaBomb.”

Resoundingboom tested their VictoriaBomb during the Steel Watch Foundry mission. When exploring the lowest level, they “chucked her in the middle of the battle before rolling initiative.” The Steel Watchers they were facing took the bait and moved right into the Necrotic Curse AoE. But, much to the player’s surprise, the spell doesn’t follow turn-based combat and was actually dealing damage every few seconds.

Having such unethical weapon is a perfect way to make your Dark Urge playthrough darker. Image via Larian Studios

So, the Steel Watchers were turned to dust in a short while, without any action from the party members. Resoundingboom then hid VictoriaBomb back in their camp for future use.

We must admit, out of all the atrocities and bizarre ideas coming from Baldur’s Gate 3, this one probably takes the cake. But, one player in the comments proposed a way to improve VictoriaBomb.

“Bro this is fucking fantastic. Drop black hole onto the corpse and suck everybody on to her and nuke the map,” they wrote. Making a deadly black hole that deals damage regardless of the turn-based combat is likely the most broken way of playing Baldur’s Gate 3. I can’t wait to try it out for myself.

