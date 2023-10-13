Baldur’s Gate 3 player attempts to create Barney and the result is pure nightmare fuel

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player has today attempted to create Barney, everyone’s favorite purple dinosaur, and the result is truly terrifying.

If you know of BG3 or have been playing it, there aren’t any dinosaur classes because it’s a fantasy game, not a prehistoric one. Despite that, some players have been eager to bring a scaly hero into the world of Faerun, and one has succeeded… kinda.

We all know that childhood memories are tinged with nostalgia, as are beloved characters like Barney the dinosaur. But that doesn’t mean we should create what can only really be described as nightmare fuel by recreating him as a custom character in BG3 like one inventive and obviously horror-loving player did on Oct. 12.

If you were a Barney enthusiast as a child, maybe you love this and would like your next BG3 character to look like him. And sure, it’s cute in a unique way, but if you were afraid of Barney as a kid, this takes it to an all-new level.

While video games and characters can’t hurt us because they’re not real, when they look like the “Barney Durge,” the jury is out entirely on this one. Fans suggesting that his abilities would be hugging you until you died or ripping you apart while singing his notorious “I love you” song didn’t really help anything either.

Thankfully, most of the BG3 fanbase agrees they just really hate it, and it’s terrifying, myself included. That said, given this is BG3, some also want to see screenshots of the romance scenes because they would be totally cursed.

Despite the fear, many players agree the original Barney probably would have made for a great Bard in BG3 or Dungeons and Dragons considering he likes to sing and heal people with the power of his kind and loving words. However, as he looks like this, he’d probably be a Bard with a Charisma of eight, making him practically useless.

While people are free to create whatever character they like, this is one most BG3 players—and everyone here at Dot Esports—say needs to be deleted… immediately.

