Baldur’s Gate 3 merch is coming in 2024, with T-shirts available as early as next week

Larian Studios’ director of publishing Michael Douse has said that official Baldur’s Gate 3 merchandise will become available for purchase as early as next week, starting with shirts depicting the studio’s logo.

Douse shared this via Twitter earlier today on Dec 13., adding that a broader range of products will launch in 2024. The shirts and any future merchandise will be found on the official Baldur’s Gate 3 website. What’s more, anything Larian sells will either be designed by the studio itself or by fans that Larian is partnering with.

“When you buy from our store you’re getting the same passion for quality you see in our games,” Douse stressed in a follow-up tweet. “We work hard to find the best manufacturers and materials. Appreciate you buying all Larian/BG3 merchandise and apparel direct from us!”

BG3 logo shirts should be on the website by early next week, with a broader range of products coming in 2024. Everything will be designed either by Larian or designers who are fans of the game, working with us. — Very AFK (@Cromwelp) December 13, 2023

There are still a number of details that need explaining, such as which countries Larian will be able to ship its products to and how much any of it will cost. It’s also unclear what sort of products fans can expect to see up for sale besides shirts though some educated guesses can be made. There’ll no doubt be fairly traditional items like mugs, mouse pads, themed dice, and plush toys, but I can imagine Larian will want to offer slightly more esoteric products for the most hardcore of fans, like body pillows of all the game’s party members.

My biggest concern is whether Larian will have enough stock to go around. Given Baldur’s Gate 3‘s popularity and how feverish fans can be, I can see the more sought-after items selling out very quickly. It also wouldn’t be shocking if scalpers took the opportunity to hoard certain products so they could push them at a profit to particularly desperate fans. Hopefully, Larian has already foreseen this and will put measures in place to prevent individuals from buying products en masse.

Larian has also demonstrated a willingness to avoid releasing products in a limited capacity. When it announced a physical edition for Baldur’s Gate 3, the studio swore it wouldn’t suffer from “stock scarcity” so fans wouldn’t turn to scalpers. Fingers crossed this applies to merchandise too.