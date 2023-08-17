Baldur’s Gate 3: How to pass the Soft-Step Trial in BG3, explained

The Gauntlet of Shar is one of the most intriguing locations in all of Baldur’s Gate 3. While there are plenty of different tasks to complete in the underground area, one of the main attractions is the Trials of Shar. There are three different trials to complete, and a majority of players have been particularly struggling with the Soft-Step Trial.

This trial is in the first room that you can encounter after inserting an Umbral Gem in the Traversal Gem in the upper level of the gauntlet. If you have Shadowheart in your party, you will need to find the Spear of Night in the Silent Library before beginning the trials, as this allows her to make a worthy blood sacrifice. As for the Soft-Step Trial itself, it can be incredibly unforgiving, especially if you don’t know what to do.

Passing the Soft-Step Trial in BG3

The goal of the Soft-Step Trial is to make it through a maze without being detected by two wandering ghosts. You need to make it to the end of the maze, where you will be able to retrieve an Umbral Gem and be teleported back to the start.

If you’re detected by one of the ghosts, you will get sent back to the start immediately.

Your first step to passing the Soft-Step Trial is to only use one character. You want to separate that character from the rest of your party, as having too many people in the trial will make it very difficult to not get caught. You should be using your stealthiest character or at least one that has access to an invisibility spell or potion.

Hiding from the ghosts in the Soft-Step Trial. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you have an invisibility spell or potion, then this trial is simple. Cast the spell or use the potion on a character, and have them walk through the maze. You can go through the door at the end of the maze, take the gem, and then teleport back.

For those that don’t have any access to invisibility, you need to go about the trial in a more traditional sense. Still using your stealthiest character, enter the maze while crouching, which makes you hidden. You want to time it so you’re in between the ghosts on their routes.

From here, try to follow one ghost from behind as closely as possible. If you need to hide, simply get into a corner and don’t move. Even if a ghost spots you with its red glare, a dice roll will determine if you remain hidden or not. So getting seen by a ghost isn’t the end of the world unless your character has a low stealth stat.

Just follow this same process until you reach the end. My strategy was just to walk through the ghosts’ red glare regardless of if they were looking at me, as I used Astarion, who has an extremely high stealth stat. He was able to pass all of the hidden checks and get me to the end easily.

With the Soft-Step Trial passed, you will be able to take on the rest of the Gauntlet of Shar in BG3.

