Baldur’s Gate 3: How to fix the PS5 sound bug and audio issues in BG3

An easy fix to get you back into the campaign.

So far, there have been very few game-breaking bugs or issues in Baldur’s Gate 3, but that doesn’t mean there are none. On PlayStation, some players are experiencing audio issues due to a sound bug, but, thankfully, it’s an easy fix.

How to fix the sound bug and audio issue for BG3 on PlayStation

To fix the sound bug and audio issues for BG3 on PlayStation, you simply need to turn off “Enable 3D Audio.” Sounds simple enough, right? Thankfully, it is.

You can do this by following these easy steps:

Navigate to the PlayStation settings, which you can do via the gear icon in the top right-hand corner. Select the Sound menu option. Look for the 3D Audio for your sound device. Disable the “Enable 3D Audio” toggle.

Larian is aware of this issue, but they haven’t revealed whether there will be a fix other than the one they provided.

If you’re using the PlayStation Pulse headphones, you can try turning them off and on again, ensure they’re charged, or wire them directly to the PlayStation, as this seems to be a temporary fix.

When I first experienced this, I thought it was an issue with the sound settings in BG3. I toggled with nearly all the settings, but it did nothing. It turns out it’s related to the PlayStation settings options. So, if you’re experiencing this issue, you’ll want to navigate to the PlayStation’s settings and not the sound settings found in BG3.

But once you’ve turned off the 3D Audio, this should fix the sound bug and audio issues for BG3 on PlayStation.

