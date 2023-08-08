Baldur’s Gate 3: How to fix BG3 crashing on Steam error

Your Baldur’s Gate 3 fun can abruptly stop if you experience a game crash. While not all players have experienced crashes with BG3, I happen to be one of the unlucky ones who has.

I was happily playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam when suddenly the action came to a halt and the game crashed on me, leaving me with a pop-up that said an error had occurred that may be caused by a file verification problem. While this is annoying, it’s a fairly easy error to fix.

How to fix Baldur’s Gate 3 crashing on Steam

This isn’t what I wanted to see during my BG3 playthrough | Screenshot by Dot Esports

My game crash appeared to be caused by a file verification error. The pop-up that appeared suggested I verify my installation before I launch the game again. Fortunately, verifying your installation on Steam is fairly straightforward. You just need to follow these steps:

Restart your PC and then launch Steam.

Find Baldur’s Gate 3 in your Steam library.

Right-click the Baldur’s Gate 3 listing and select “Properties.”

Find Baldur’s Gate 3 in your library, right-click, and select ‘properties’ Screenshot by Dot Esports

You should get a pop-up window with several tabs.

Choose “Installed Files.”

Verifying the integrity of your game files shouldn’t take very long |Screenshot by Dot Esports

Then select “verify integrity of game files” from that menu.

This may take a few minutes to complete and at the end, you’ll just get a note that says “x number of files verified” if there are no issues. If this is the case, then you should no longer have crashing issues—or at least not ones related to verification issues.

Steam does emphasize, however, that one or two files may fail to verify in the check, but this isn’t something to worry about. It also suggests not running other system-intensive processes, or other game verifications, at the same time as this verification or you may have issues.

