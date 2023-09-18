Some Baldur’s Gate 3 fans think this companion is useless, but he’s actually an awesome easter egg

A truly powerful easter egg as well.

A party in Baldur's Gate 3 stood on a floating rock in front of a portal.
Some Baldur’s Gate 3 players are stunned at the way a certain companion shows up in the game and believe he’s useless. But, others point out he’s just a fun easter egg since he was also a companion in the first two Baldur’s Gate games.

The discussed companion is, of course, Minsc. One player claimed in a Sept. 17 Reddit post they don’t understand the reason behind Minsc’s recruitment to the party, since it happens so late in the game, with little to explore with him. But, others reminded them that the Human Ranger is actually an “easter egg/call back” to the other Baldur’s Gate titles.

In both previous entries in the Baldur’s Gate franchise, players could recruit Minsc to continue the story alongside him. He could be found pretty early in the story of both games, and by being a Human Ranger, he was often a valuable asset in numerous parties.

An image of Minsc standing ready to talk to the player character in Baldur's Gate 3.
In Baldur’s Gate 3, he does indeed come late in the story. To recruit him, you need Jaheira in your party. Once you do that, you’ll receive her companion quest called The High Harper, and following it will make you encounter Minsc at one point. You’ll have to fight him at first, so make sure you toggle non-lethal damage so you don’t kill him.

Once you recruit Minsc (and his hamster Boo), he’s already a level 12 ranger (and most of your party is likely also level 12). You can make him a really powerful asset in your endgame, especially when you don’t have too many ranged characters. You can also try to multiclass him, and we believe going for Cleric or Fighter to keep him away from the frontlines would be the best pick.

