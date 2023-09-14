Everyone’s favorite Baldur’s Gate 3 hamster plays a bigger role than we thought

The Baldur’s Gate 3 dev team truly put an exhaustive amount of work into the dialogue and voiceovers for the hit Dungeons & Dragons-inspired adventure game to make sure that every option and possibility was accounted for.

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player yesterday found what might be the most impressive example of just how much thought went into every minute detail of dialogue when they discovered something special about Minsc’s partner in crime, the hamster named Boo.

Before going any further, here is a spoiler warning for anyone who doesn’t want their experience to be diminished in Act Three. Because players don’t gain access to Minsc until reaching Baldur’s Gate in Act Three, a lot of players either haven’t gotten to a point where Minsc joins their team or they chose not to include him in their group because they already had an established foursome that they felt comfortable fighting with.

This has led to not many players seeing what Minsc and Boo have to offer, including a variety of dialogue and voice lines that even include each individual companion in the game having a personalized line should they choose to channel their inner Minsc and throw Boo at an enemy.

That’s right, every single companion voice actor crafted a line to account for the extraordinarily niche circumstance in which they might need to use Boo as a weapon. In a Reddit thread, one player shared some lines that each of the characters have, including some that are pretty funny.

“The mighty Boo strikes,” Lae’zel will say.

Jaheira, who has a pre-existing partnership with Minsc and Boo from other Baldur’s Gate games, has what are probably the most humorous lines, including: “Land softly, or the ranger will break me in half” and “Eyes, et cetera. You know what to do.”

So if you’re wondering whether or not you should use Jaheira or Minsc in your playthrough, just keep in mind that these well-established companions have a whole lot of fun interactions that will spice things up and make your journey a little bit more interesting.

