Does Armored Core 6 have multiplater co-op?

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is the latest upcoming game by FromSoftware, the company known for producing masterpieces like the Dark Souls series, Bloodborne, Sekiro, and Elden Ring. Going back to their mech roots, FromSoftware brings out giant mecha fighters back after almost two decades in Armored Core 6, a game set to release later this year.

As excited as players are for the game to release, one question needs to be answered: Is the game single-player only or can you play Armored Core 6 with friends?

Does Armored Core 6 have multiplayer?

The short answer to this question is yes. FromSoftware has said that Armored Core 6 will include multiplayer features but it will be different compared to other games that it has developed. According to the game developers Hidetaka Miyazaki and Masaru Yamamura, Armored Core 6 will mostly focus on the single-player campaign with minimal multiplayer features upon release.

So far, what we know is that the multiplayer capabilities of the game will extend to PvP in the form of a Versus mode. This will allow players to customize their mechs any way they want to with the components they currently have and then use them to battle with other players and their customized mechs. How this is going to be balanced is currently unknown.

If the past is any indication, FromSoftware will likely expand its multiplayer features down the line, giving Armored Core 6 the Elden Ring treatment. This is in regards to the mass-PvP Colosseum mode that was introduced to Elden Ring almost a year after its release, which could spell something similar for Armored Core 6 after the game initially releases.

What is the core gameplay focus of Armored Core 6?

Image via Bandai Namco

Since multiplayer isn’t the core gameplay focus of Armored Core 6, we can confidently say that the majority of the game will revolve around its single-player mode. From what we know so far, the developers have said that Armored Core 6 will not be following the traditional Soulsborne formula we have all come to know over the past decade and a half.

Armored Core 6 will be sticking to its mech roots from the past five Armored Core games. The sense of darkness and despair with a foreboding atmosphere that we have come to expect will still be there, except with a more sci-fi twist rather than medieval combat. What the game will truly be capable of will be revealed when it releases on Aug 25.

If past FromSoftware games are any indication, we will eventually get an expansion to the game’s base multiplayer features, but until then, we have high hopes for the single-player campaign.