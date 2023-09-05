Armored Core 6 Battle Logs: All Combat Log locations in AC6

If you're looking for Combat Logs, we'll help you get the job done, 621.

FromSoftware’s Armored Core 6 is packed with secrets from start to finish. Among the hidden collectibles are Combat Logs that you’ll obtain by defeating tough enemy mechs, some of whom are hidden off the beaten path in hard-to-reach places.

You can tell whether an enemy drops a Combat Log by targeting it—there’s a log icon to the upper-left of your targeting reticle if you’re targeting an enemy with a Combat Log.

Picking up Combat Logs progresses AC6’s Loghunt Program. As you rank up, you’ll unlock new AC parts, some of which are considerably powerful, so it’s a good idea to focus on collecting Combat Logs on your first playthrough. You’ll find Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum Combat Logs on your journey, each of which contributes an increasing amount toward your Loghunt rank.

If you’re looking for all the Combat Logs in AC6, look no further—this comprehensive guide includes every Combat Log found so far on Rubicon 3.

AC6 chapter one Combat Logs

Destroy the Transport Helicopters

The first Combat Log you’ll find in AC6 is in the fourth mission of chapter one. This one isn’t hard to miss, so you might already have it. Progress through the mission as normal by destroying the first two transport helicopters, then fly up to the area with the third and fourth helicopters.

There’s a tetrapod MT here—Walter advises you to ignore the mech and proceed with the mission, but if you destroy it, you’ll get a Silver Combat Log.

Destroy the Tester AC

This is another particularly easy one, and it’s impossible to miss, as you need to defeat the Tester AC to complete the mission. It’s an easy fight, and you’ll have no issue taking him down as long as you keep moving and use your Quick Boost to dodge his missiles. Destroy him and you’ll get a Silver Combat Log. He just wanted a callsign of his own.

Attack the Dam Complex

After finishing the second objective, fly up towards the frozen lake and head over to the left-hand side of the dam. You’ll find a tetrapod MT patrolling the lake protected by two mechs on top of the wall. Destroy these first and you’ll be free to take on the tetrapod. It can’t fly, so a good strategy is to hover above it with your own tetrapod legs. After defeating it, you’ll get a Silver Combat Log.

At the end of the mission, you’ll be confronted by another AC, Index Dunham. Defeat him before destroying your remaining targets to get a Gold Combat Log.

Operation Wallclimber

You need to destroy three mechs to earn this mission’s Combat Logs. They’re over the first wall, left of the city area and near the left-hand level boundary, by some flat-roofed buildings. It’s wise to clear out the cannons and enemies in the first area, but you can head straight for the Combat Logs if you’re feeling brazen. Defeat the three mechs for three Bronze Combat Logs.

Retrieve Combat Logs

This mission gives you four minutes to collect Combat Logs from fallen ACs around the map, but these don’t count towards your Loghunt progress. Instead, you’ll need to defeat Little Ziyi, who shows up when there’s around a minute remaining on the timer. You can ignore her to keep gathering Logs for the mission, but if you fight and destroy Ziyi before the time runs out, you’ll earn a Gold Combat Log.

Attack the Watchpoint

This is another one you can’t miss. After destroying the squads in Sectors 1 and 2, head over the bridge towards Sector 3 and you’ll be confronted by Sulla. He’s a mandatory mini-boss, and you have to defeat him to continue with the mission, so you’re guaranteed to get his Gold Combat Log.

AC6 chapter two Combat Logs

Infiltrate Grid 086

The first mission in chapter two is packed with Combat Logs, and most of them are easily missable. You’re guaranteed to find the first one, which you’ll get by defeating “Invincible” Rummy. He’s far from invincible and drops a Silver Combat Log.

To find the next few Combat Logs, you’ll have to keep your eyes peeled. After defeating Rummy, fly through the gate that opens and head outside. Instead of heading towards the refinery building, where your objective points to, fly up and to the left as soon as you get outside, then double back on yourself.

You’ll see a covered area. Proceed forward and you’ll find two mechs that drop Bronze Combat Logs on the left. After destroying them, jump over the wall and you’ll find another two mechs that drop Bronze Combat Logs.

To get the next Combat Log, head towards your objective. You’ll be ambushed by two Toybox MTs while you’re opening the gate, but they’re easy to take down. Enter the building. This is where you’ll find three out of four WRECKER parts, and our helpful (and very thorough) AC6 secret parts guide tells you exactly where to find them.

Proceed after dropping down from the ceiling and you’ll enter a room with a glowing furnace at the top. Fly up to the furnace and land on it. You’ll see a pipe with an opening: Maneuver your AC to land on the rim of the pipe and head through it. It leads to a vertical cylinder connected to a long room at the bottom. At the end of this room is a chest containing the WRECKER Arms, and a mech that drops a Silver Combat Log is waiting to ambush you by the chest.

After getting the Combat Log (and the WRECKER parts, if you don’t already have them), leave the building and fly up and to the right. On a platform below and to the right of your objective, beneath the area with the chest containing the WRECKER Legs, are two basic mechs that drop a Bronze Combat Log each. That makes eight Combat Logs total on this mission—we’ll update this piece if more are found.

Ocean Crossing

This mission has four Combat Logs to discover, but fortunately they’re much easier to find than those in Grid 086. After you leave the elevator, drop down through the indoor area and head through the building interior until you emerge outside near the bridge.

Immediately turn to the right, and you should see two flying drones behind the large rotating cogs, by the wall of the building you just exited. They both drop Combat Logs. After killing them, land on the platform just below, turn right, and enter the corridor. At the end of the corridor are two more flying drones that drop Bronze Combat Logs.

AC6 chapter three Combat Logs

Steal the Survey Data

Your first Combat Log of chapter three is simple. At the start of the level, immediately head right and past the first group of mechs. There’s a Heavy MT shortly afterward that drops a Silver Combat Log.

Attack the Refueling Base

After destroying the mechs at the beginning of the mission, proceed forward until you reach a bridge over a valley. Beneath and to the left of the bridge is a group of mechs, among which is an LC equipped with plasma rifles that drops a Bronze Combat Log.

From the bridge, turn right and head into the valley. You’ll see metal structures connected by bridges on either side of the cliff walls. On a platform at the top of one of these structures is another LC with plasma rifles, and it drops another Bronze Combat Log.

Eliminate V.VII

This mission has two Combat Logs to collect. The first one is easy to miss, but the second is unmissable. During the stealth section at the beginning, head towards your objective without getting caught. The easiest way to do this is by hugging the left or right side of the map.

After you get to the objective, turn around and head into the city area, but continue being careful to avoid detection. There’s a tetrapod MT that drops a Silver Combat Log patrolling the streets behind some buildings not far from where your first objective was. Afterwards, head towards your next objective, which will be to destroy V.VII Swinburne. He drops a Gold Combat Log upon defeat.

Tunnel Sabotage

After reaching the first objective marker, fly up and to the left instead of proceeding further down into the cave. You’ll find a secret room here with a few standard enemies and a sniper LC at the back, guarding the chest containing the NEBULA Plasma Rifle. The sniper LC drops a Bronze Combat Log.

Survey the Uninhabited Floating City

Go through the mission until you’ve disabled your second ECM fog control device. Proceed onwards and past the flying mechs until you reach a large, round structure. Fly above the roof of the structure and you’ll be attacked by a flying mech that drops a Silver Combat Log.

Eliminate the Enforcement Squads

At the start of the level, instead of heading toward the objective, go right, toward the large vertical pipe, following the patches of muddy snow. Head over the verge and down the hill and you’ll be in an open snowy area.

On the right is a Video Log on a destroyed mech, and you’ll be ambushed by an AC pilot called Ring Freddie when you pick it up. Alternatively, you can find Freddie hiding behind a rock on the left. Either way, he drops a Gold Combat Log.

Note that if you chose the Destroy the Special Forces Craft mission instead of this one, you won’t be able to get the Combat Logs here until your next playthrough.

Attack the Old Spaceport

At the start of the level, don’t jump off the cliff. Instead, head right and hug the level boundary. Jump or fly upward and land on the cliff above, then continue right, following the level boundary until you reach the cliff edge. Fly over the chasm to the other side, where the rounded buildings are. Two LC mechs carrying shields will ambush you here, and they both drop Silver Combat Logs.

After defeating the two LCs, fly toward the rocket in the middle of the level. To the left of the hangar beneath the rocket, among the buildings at ground level, is another LC with a shield that drops a third Silver Combat Log.

Eliminate Honest Brute

There are lots of Combat Logs on this mission, but they’re mostly along the main mission path.

At the start of the level, proceed downward toward the suspended platforms. You’ll shortly arrive at a cluster of suspended platforms with the middle platforms protected by laser sensors. There are two rolling Heavy MTs here: one on the left side of the left-most platform, and one on the right side of the right-most platform. They both drop Bronze Combat Logs.

Fly down toward the objective, and you’ll land on another suspended platform with a giant turntable in the middle. At the end of this platform is a tetrapod MT that will start shooting rockets at you. Destroy it to earn a Silver Combat Log.

Keep going down until you reach the lower platform where a third rolling Heavy MT deploys an energy shield. Destroy it for another Bronze Combat Log.

You’ll get the final Combat Log in this mission from “Honest” Brute, whom you face at the end of the level. He drops a Platinum Combat Log.

Defend the Old Spaceport

You’ll be facing off against a single foe in this mission: Raven. He drops a Platinum Combat Log, which is unmissable. It can be a tricky fight, but if you’ve made it this far, we’ve no doubt you’ll manage. If you do find yourself having trouble, our detailed guide on how to beat Raven in AC6 is sure to help.

AC6 chapter four Combat Logs

Underground Exploration – Depth 2

Fortunately, chapter four‘s Combat Logs are a bit more straightforward than the previous chapters. Proceed through the mission as normal and defeat G5 Iguazu. He drops a Gold Combat Log.

After defeating Iguazu, you’ll find yourself in a corridor being fired upon by a blue laser. The doors will close, and in a room to the right are two PCA units that both drop Bronze Combat Logs.

Underground Exploration – Depth 3

This mission takes place in a large open cave, at the center of which is an enormous circular structure with laser snipers around the edge. The roof of the structure connects to the cave walls via several spoke-like bridges: On two of these bridges, on the opposite side of where you entered the cave, are MTs that both drop Silver Combat Logs.

Continue in the mission until you face the autonomous defense AC Ephemera inside the reactor core. Destroy it for a Gold Combat Log. This one is unmissable, as you have to beat Ephemera to finish the mission.

Intercept the Redguns

There’s only one Combat Log in this mission, and it’s unavoidable. Note that if you choose to Intercept the Redguns, you won’t be able to complete the Ambush the Vespers mission, and its Combat Logs will be unobtainable until new game plus.

Your objective here is to destroy G1 Michigan. It’s a tough mission with lots of smaller enemies, and you should make sure to bring weapons with enough ammo to last you the whole mission. If you make it to G1 Michigan and eliminate him, he’ll drop a well-earned Platinum Combat Log.

Ambush the Vespers

If you chose the Intercept the Redguns mission, this mission (and its combat logs) will be unavailable this playthrough. Both of the Combat Logs here are unmissable: The mission requires you to fight V.V Hawkins and V.VIII Pater, and both drop Gold Combat Logs on defeat.

Unknown Territory Survey

Again, there’s only one Combat Log here, and you can’t miss it. You’ll get it by defeating your old buddy, Rusty. Defeat him for a Platinum Combat Log.

Reach the Coral Convergence

Two Combat Logs are compulsory here, as you need to defeat both V. VI Maeterlinck and G3 Wu Huahai in the city at the beginning of the mission. Destroy them to collect their Gold Combat Logs.

There are a further nine Bronze Combat Logs on this mission, and they all drop from Autonomous Grinder Wheels. One will ambush you on the bridge, and there are eight beneath the lake, in two groups of four. One group is guarding a chest containing FromSoftware’s infamous Moonlight Sword below the broken end of the bridge.

AC6 chapter five Combat Logs

Intercept the Corporate Forces

Chapter five only has a few Combat Logs. There’s one to find on this mission, and it’s unmissable. You’ll have to defeat V.I. Freud, and he’ll drop a Platinum Combat Log. If you choose this path, you’ll lose access to the other path, “Eliminate Cinder Carla,” and its associated Combat Logs, so you’ll have to get them on your next playthrough.

Eliminate Cinder Carla

This mission is mutually exclusive with the “Intercept the Corporate Forces” mission, so you’ll have to get these Combat Logs on new game plus if you choose the above path on your first playthrough. Like the alternate mission, all the Combat Logs here are unmissable.

It’s a fairly straightforward mission but still a challenging one, with three tough fights against enemy mechs. You’ll get a Platinum Combat Log for defeating V.II Snail, another Platinum Combat Log for defeating Cinder Carla, and a Gold Combat Log for defeating “Chatty” Stick.

AC6 new game plus (NG+) Combat Logs

Attack the Dam Complex

When you’re playing through this mission for the second time on new game plus, you’ll be contacted by the Rubicon Liberation Front and given the choice to betray your two allies. If you do, you’ll have to fight G4 Volta and G5 Iguazu, which can be tough, but it’s more than doable with the right setup. You’ll get a Gold Combat Log after defeating them.

Defend the Dam Complex

If you chose to betray your allies earlier, this new game plus-exclusive mission sees you defending the same dam against two enemy ACs: Chartreuse and King. Defeat them both for two Platinum Combat Logs. They’re both unmissable.

AC6 new game plus plus (NG++) Combat Logs

Prisoner Rescue

Instead of heading toward the objective, go left at the start of the level. Continue toward the tall buildings until you encounter a tetrapod MT. Destroy it for a Silver Combat Log. You’ll also get a Platinum Combat Log by destroying G2 Nile, which is the final objective of the mission.

Attack the Watchpoint

After you’re ambushed by Sulla, turn around and destroy the two MTs behind you. They both drop Bronze Combat Logs. Defeat Sulla to earn a Gold Combat Log.

Stop the Secret Data Breach

This mission takes place in the same area as Infiltrate Grid 086. It was packed with secrets the first time round, so it’s not surprising there’s another Combat Log to find here on your next visit. Head to the furnace room and into the pipe, then drop down the vertical shaft. In the long room where you found the WRECKER Arms there are two mechs that drop Bronze Combat Logs.

Survey the Uninhabited Floating City

This mission requires you to destroy Thumb Dolmayan, who drops a Platinum Combat Log.

Underground Exploration – Depth 2

This mission requires you to destroy V.III O’Keeffe, who drops a Platinum Combat Log.

Eliminate V.III

This mission requires you to destroy Coldcall, who drops a Platinum Combat Log.

Unknown Territory Survey

This mission requires you to destroy V.IV Rusty and Middle Flatwell, who both drop Platinum Combat Logs.

Reach the Coral Convergence

This mission requires you to destroy V.II Snail and G5 Iguazu, who both drop Platinum Combat Logs.

