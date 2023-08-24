Armored Core 6: Chapter 1 mission list in AC6

Armored Core 6 is all about missions. Not only is completing them the primary way to receive credits and gear to upgrade their Armored Core, but it’s also how the story progresses.

There are around 50 missions spread across five chapters, but some serve as a crossroads where you’ll need to pick one mission or another depending on how you want to proceed. It’s a stark contrast to the likes of Dark Souls.

The first chapter is one of the longest in the game. It has 11 missions in total, meaning you have plenty of time to learn the ins and outs of piloting your new and improved Armored Core.

All Armored Core 6 missions in Chapter One

Illegal Entry Destroy Artillery Installations Grid 135 Cleanup Destroy the Transport Helicopters Destroy the Tester AC Attack the Dam Complex Destroy the Weaponized Mining Ship Operation Wallclimber Retrieve Combat Logs Investigate BAWS Arsenal No. 2 Attack the Watchpoint

How long does it take to beat Armored Core 6 Chapter 1?

Chapter one of Armored Core 6 should take around four or five hours to complete for the average player [Editor’s note: It took our reviewer six or seven hours because the boss absolutely walled him, so clearly he’s below average].

Of course, this is merely an estimate. It will vary depending on how much experience you have with the series, how much skill you’ve developed along the way, and how thorough you want to be in each mission.

For example, some might want to take their time to soak in each mission to ensure they’ll receive all the trophies and achievements, while others will prefer blitzing through it. I prefer doing something in between, and two and a half hours to three hours sounds about right.

