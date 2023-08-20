Armored Core 6: all AC6 trophies and achievements

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is a highly anticipated Souls-like action game developed by FromSoftware. The game is the first new Armored Core release in over 10 years, yet fans seem to be as excited as they would be if Armored Core were still at the height of its popularity. That doesn’t come as any surprise, of course. Developing games like Dark Souls, Elden Ring, and Bloodborne tends to earn you some hype.

FromSoftware is famous for making extremely challenging games, attracting those who love a challenge and earning that sweet sense of achievement—and what better way to feel like you’ve truly bested a game than to earn every achievement it offers? If you’re one of these brave few, great news. We’ve compiled a list of every achievement and trophy in Armored Core 6 so you can start plotting your victory.

Armored Core 6: Complete trophy list

While Armored Core 6 Steam and Xbox achievements are still TBA, PlayStation has released a full trophy list, which features 30 different trophies that can be unlocked. Of the thirty, there are 14 Bronze trophies, 10 Silver trophies, 5 Gold trophies, and 1 Platinum trophy. The list looks extremely promising and gives the impression that Armored Core 6 will present challenges of a caliber similar to those of Dark Souls.

Image via Bandai Namco

Bronze trophies in Armored Core 6: A New Threat —Cleared mission: “Attack the Old Spaceport.” Ayre and the Coral —Cleared mission: “Destroy the Ice Worm.” Contact —Cleared mission: “Attack the Watchpoint.” Graphic Designer —Changed the coloration of your AC. Hardware Engineer —Assembled an AC. Illegal Entry —Cleared mission: “Illegal Entry.” Into Unknown Territory —Cleared mission: “Underground Exploration—Depths 3.” MIA —Cleared mission: “MIA.” Ocean Crossing —Cleared mission: “Ocean Crossing.” Operation Wallclimber —Cleared mission: “Operation Wallclimber.” Re-education —Cleared mission: “Reach the Coral Convergence.” Software Engineer —Upgraded your AC’s OS. The Floating City —Cleared mission: “Take the Uninhabited Floating City.” Training Complete —Cleared all training programs.

in Armored Core 6:

As can be expected, the list of Bronze trophies is fairly straightforward, mostly focused on mission completion. Our main takeaway from the Bronze list is that missions are likely long and challenging. Assuming every mission gets an associated trophy, there are only 10 missions in Armored Core 6.

Silver trophies in Armored Core 6: Alea lacta Est —Reached ending: “Alea lacta Est.” Combat Log Collector —Obtained all combat logs. Data Log Collector —Obtained ten data logs. Expansion Collector —Obtained all Core Expansions. External Parts Collector —Obtained all frame parts. Internal Parts Collector —Obtained all inner parts. Liberator of Rubicon —Reached ending: “Liberator of Rubicon.” Testing Complete —Cleared all combat aptitude evaluation programs in the Arena. The Fires of Raven —Reached ending; “The Fires of Raven.” Weapons Collector —Obtained all weapon parts.

in Armored Core 6:

The list of Silver trophies gets a bit more into collecting, hinting that there is great potential for customization in Armored Core 6. The exciting bit, however, is the three trophies for three endings. These endings are as of yet unknown, and as such, it remains to be seen whether they will feel more like three unique playthroughs or just three different ending cutscenes.

Gold trophies in Armored Core 6: Asset Holder —Obtained all parts. Master of Arena —Cleared all Arena programs. Stargazer —Cleared all missions. The Perfect Mercenary —Cleared all missions with an S Rank rating. Tuning Expert —Performed all OS upgrades.

in Armored Core 6:

If you’re a completionist, there’s a clear standout amongst the Gold trophies. The Perfect Mercenary requires an S rating on every mission—essentially, a perfect playthrough. Get ready for hours and hours of delicious frustration and restarting a mission because of one tiny mistake.

Platinum trophies in Armored Core 6: Armored Core —Acquired all trophies.

in Armored Core 6:

Pro tip: rather than chasing this Platinum trophy from the get-go, focus first on acquiring all Bronze, Silver, and Gold trophies. Once you’ve warmed up on those, getting this Platinum trophy will feel like a piece of cake.

It’s safe to assume two things: 1) the Steam and Xbox achievements, which should be released any day (the game releases on Aug 25), will likely be the same as the PlayStation trophies. 2) There are most likely a couple of hidden achievements. Nothing on this list stands out as particularly worthy of keeping a secret.

About the author