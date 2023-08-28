Armored Core 6 ending guide: All endings explained

Armored Core 6 isn’t particularly long. It takes around 20 hours to complete all five chapters. But there are three different endings to unlock—Fires of Raven, Liberator of Rubicon, and Alea lacta Est.

If you want to see them all, it will take at least 50 hours because each one requires a separate playthrough in which players need to pick the right combination of Decision or Alt missions.

You can choose between Fires of Raven and Liberator of Rubicon in the first playthrough depending on choices, but it’s better to do Fires of Raven first and Liberator of Rubicon in New Game+ because you’ll need to finish New Game++ to see Alea lacta Est.

How to see the Fires of Raven ending in Armored Core 6

In order to see the Fires of Raven ending, you’ll need to pick the following Decision missions:

Chapter Three—Mission 21: Eliminate the Enforcement Squads

Chapter Four—Mission 31: Intercept the Redguns

Chapter Five—Mission 37: Intercept the Corporate Forces

Once you’ve done them all, you’ll unlock the following ending missions and will need to complete them:

Breach the Karman Line

Shut Down the Closure

How to see the Liberator of Rubicon ending in Armored Core 6

In order to see the Liberator of Rubicon ending, you’ll need to pick the following Decision missions:

Chapter Three—Mission 22: Destroy the Special Forces Craft

Chapter Four—Mission 32: Ambush the Vespers

Chapter Five —Mission 38: Eliminate “Cinder” Carla

Once you’ve done them all, you’ll unlock the following ending missions and will need to complete them:

Destroy the Drive Block

Bring Down the Xylem

If you’re doing it during New Game+, you’ll also need to pick the following Alt and Decision missions:

Chapter One—Mission Six: Attack the Dam Complex After destroying the second generator, select ‘Refuse’ when the prompt pops up.

Chapter Three—Mission 19: Prevent Corporate Salvage of New Tech

How to see the Alea lacta Est ending in Armored Core 6

In order to see the Alea lacta Est ending, you’ll need to pick the following Decision missions in New Game++:

Chapter One—Mission Six: Attack the Dam Complex After destroying the second generator, select ‘Accept’ when the prompt pops up and then obliterate your allies in battle.

Chapter Three—Mission 19: Prevent Corporate Salvage of New Tech

Chapter Three—Mission 21: Eliminate the Enforcement Squads

Chapter Four—Mission 26-B: Coral Export Denial

Chapter Four—Complete the arena and defeat the last opponent after Underground Explorations Depths 1-3

Chapter Four—Mission 33-B: Eliminate V.III

Once you’ve done them all, you’ll unlock the following ending missions and will need to complete them:

MIA

Regain Control of the Xylem

Coral Release

This playthrough will have a completely different storyline in which you work for the opposing faction. It will be a lot harder than previous ones, so having an optimal tanky build can go a long way.

About the author