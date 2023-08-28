Armored Core 6: Decision Missions and how to spot them in AC6

As you’re progressing through the missions of Armored Core 6 (AC6), you’ll eventually reach a point where your decisions are going to start to matter. It’s not too obvious, so it’s important to know what to look for when spotting Decision Missions.

Here’s how to identify and decide when it comes to Decision Missions in AC6.

What Decision Missions are and how to identify them in AC6

Typically, you don’t need to do much thinking when selecting a mission; you’ll probably see which ones look fun or provide the biggest reward. But starting in Chapter Three, you’ll come across two missions with a branching path icon in the lower left hand corner with “Decision” next to it.

Make the choice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you find these Decision Missions, take a second before jumping in. Unlike regular missions, which can be completed in any order and won’t go away until beaten, the Decision Mission you didn’t select will disappear completely. Additionally, the Decision Mission that you complete will impact the ending that you receive.

Your first Decision Missions are to Eliminate the Enforcement Squads or Destroy the Special Forces Craft. As stated before, be sure to think on it before jumping straight in, since you won’t get the chance to complete the other one like you usually would.

In the five chapters that comprise AC6’s campaign, you’ll encounter several more decisions that need to be made. Be sure to choose carefully—the fate of Rubicon depends on it.

