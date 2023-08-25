Armored Core 6: Chapter 3 mission list in AC6

As you delve deeper into Armored Core 6, you’ll encounter a variety of missions that test your skills, strategy, and adaptability. The third chapter, in particular, offers a set of missions that are both challenging and engaging, pushing players to the limit. It’s where things really start to ramp up.

The third chapter also happens to be the longest. It has 12 missions, making it a nice change of pace compared to the second chapter, which had just three. It also marks the first time you’ll face the crossroads of needing to pick between levels.

All Armored Core 6 missions in Chapter Three

Steal the Survey Data Attack the Refueling Base Eliminate V.VII Tunnel Sabotage Survey the Uninhabited Floating City Heavy Missile Launch Support Eliminate the Enforcement Squads or Destroy the Special Forces Craft Attack the Old Spaceport Eliminate “Honest” Brute Defend the Old Spaceport Historic Data Recovery Destroy the Ice Worm

How long does it take to beat Armored Core 6 Chapter Three?

The third chapter of Armored Core 6 takes around six hours to complete, making it a smidge longer than the first chapter. Of course, this depends on your skill level and experience, so it could vary.

Related: Armored Core 6: How to beat chapter one boss BALTEUS in AC6

I made sure not to rush this section of the AC6 story and you should think about taking it slow too. This chapter provides a challenge that will keep you coming back for more, so take the time to soak them in and enjoy the experience. The boss at the end is also incredibly tough, so it’s a good idea to first hone your skills.

About the author