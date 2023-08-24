Armored Core 6: How to beat chapter one boss BALTEUS in AC6

This flying force of destruction will take cunning, timing, and luck to beat. Here's how to take it down.

If you’ve met the PCA SP autonomous craft BALTEUS in Armored Core 6, odds are good you’ve been blown up, barbecued, shocked, and generally stomped on. It took us a minute to sus out all of this crafty craft’s tricks but our blood, sweat, and tears paid off. And it’s all for you, dear reader. Here’s how to knock out this meddlesome mech.

How to beat BALTEUS, AC6‘s chapter one boss

This is a tough fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports,

Before you get into this fight make sure your build is set up just right. You want to aim for about 11,000 health so a medium build with a focus on mobility is the way to go. We found the tetrapod legs to be very useful as they let you hover and dodge incoming missiles with ease.

You’ll also need to close large distances to attack so focus on faster recharging – if you’re too slow in this fight you’ll be headed for the scrap heap.

Weapons-wise you’ll need to pack the disruptor cannon to break down its bubble shield. On your other arm we recommend the plasma sword, it not only deals out decent damage but locks on and seeks enemy targets if you’re close enough.

For your shoulders, we packed the 8-pack verticle missile launchers. Choose a chip that gives you better medium to close-range tracking to make sure your missile locks are quick enough.

Attack Phase I: Missiles. Lots of Missiles

That shield’s gotta go. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

BALTEUS opens with a massive barrage of red missiles. A direct hit from this salvo will nuke half your health bar so avoid it at all costs. Hit your boosters and charge right at it then dodge left or right. This should keep you from getting caught in the curtain of projectiles and allow you to attack. Going up into the air is a good way to avoid getting caught in the explosions, too.

Start blasting away with the disruptor cannons and fire your missiles. If you’re close enough feel free to throw in a few sword slashes. The entire objective of Phase I is to take its shields down, otherwise he’s invulnerable to attack. Once the shield is broken it staggers, hit it with your sword for massive direct damage and then open up with your projectiles.

Keep an eye out because BALTEUS will to go vertical, this is a sign its about to fire its heavy cannon. It will stagger you most of the time and leave you open to the missiles. Dodging this is crucial as it can very easily wear you down with just two to three hits over the course of this phase. It’ll take some practice but once you’ve got your dodge timing down its cannon shouldn’t be an issue.

Blinded by the light. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once its shields are down, launch your own flurry of missiles. Keep an eye on its health bar as it lowers. When it reaches around 50 percent BALTEUS will unleash a massive energy pulse that does a decent bit of damage. You’ll see it charging up, giving you a few seconds to dodge backwards. Ayre will also warn you to get out the way. Get clear of the blast zone and get ready for Phase II.

Phase II: Through the fire and the flames

The battle heats up. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

When you’ve taken out more than half of BALTEUS’ health it shifts into fire-based attacks. It’ll charge straight at you with jets of flame shooting out of its sides. It can also drop a massive napalm bomb. It’ll hit its jets and zoom up high above the battlefield – this is your cue to dodge back or up, fast. The bomb covers a huge portion of the arena in flames and you want to be nowhere near it.

It also uses a flame slash and a shotgun in this phase, so you’ll want to keep to a medium distance.

Time your attacks for when BALTEUS is cooling down and plug away at its health bar.

Down for the count

Hasta la vista, baby. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

It won’t be easy, but with a lot of dodging and well-timed attacks you can send BALTEUS to the mech graveyard. Don’t be surprised if you don’t have any repair kits left and are low on health, we finished this fight with about 3,200 hp left. [Editor’s note: This thing walled me for a solid three hours during my review.]

Pat yourself on the back because even with a guide this is a tough fight that puts your mech piloting skills to the test. Be sure to check out our other guides for more tips and tricks while you battle your way across Rubicon.

About the author