Elden Ring co-op mod creator turns sights on Armored Core 6, and fans are overjoyed

Fans of FromSoftware games have even more reason to be excited today, thanks to the return of a prolific member of its modding community.

LukeYui, creator of the popular “Seamless Co-op” mod for Elden Ring, is back and working on a co-op mod for another FromSoft title—one of 2023’s best action games, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Elden Ring’s seamless co-op mod removed the restraints of the game’s original co-op, which limits players playing together to one area or one boss fight. But this new one might be even more crucial, because Armored Core 6 doesn’t have any co-op whatosever.

AC6’s multiplayer component is limited to its Arena mode PvP lobbies, but this could add a whole new layer of fun to the mech combat game. The video about, posted by LukeYui, shows the mod in action, and it’s quite exciting for fans of the series.

LukeYui said in the video’s description that the mod is currently in alpha testing, and will allow up to six players to team up, including one host and five guests. There will also be enemy scaling, the ability to adjust difficulty per additional player, and parties will persist between missions.

The reaction to the news has AC6 fans chomping at the bit for more, with one saying “THIS IS INCREDIBLE” and others teasing that they will be buying more copies of the game for friends to play with them.

“I’m playing this game for the first time and the whole time I’m thinking about how much I would love to play this along side another person!” one player said on Twitter/X. “I’m very Interested to see how it turns out.”

There’s currently no timetable for the mod’s release, but fans can keep up with its progress on LukeYui’s YouTube channel for more information over the coming months.